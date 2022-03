At 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the staff at 406 Farmacy was making the final preparations for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in Montana, or “Rec One,” as it’s sometimes referred. Outside the dispensary, located just south of Whitefish on U.S. Highway 93, the parking lot was already full. Customers were waiting for the doors to open, with a line snaking around the building and down the hillside.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO