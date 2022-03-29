Audition To Be A Colts Cheerleader!

Hard Knocks ’22. The Lions will get the NFL Films treatment at training camp this summer. It’ll be the first time for Detroit on Hard Knocks, and I’ve got to think that while some teams have to be arm-wrestled into being the Hard Knocks team, the Lions under colorful second-year coach Dan Campbell will use it to their advantage–both in terms of fan engagement and bringing attention to a franchise that has been dormant. Campbell and his feisty, loud personality will be a natural for the HBO show. Hearing that Frank Reich’s experience on the in-season Hard Knocks was a good sales tool–Reich actually liked most of the late-season experience, even one that ended in week-18 disaster–and also hearing that Lions president Rod Wood was a big proponent of it. Why wouldn’t the Lions want it? They need the exposure. Interesting factoid: This will be the 17th edition of Hard Knocks, the hour-long weekly inside look at a team in training camp, and the first time an NFC North team has been featured.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO