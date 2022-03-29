Mission West roundtable sparks grand ideas

W. Bridger Christian Attorney-CPA Christian, Samson & Baskett, PLLC 310 West Spruce Street Missoula, Montana 59802-4108 (406) 721-7772 Bridger@CSBlawoffice.com Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LAKE COUNTY In Re the Estate of Glenn Timm, Decedent. Probate No. DP-22-2 Dept. No. 2 Judge: Deborah Kim Christopher NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Colin Timm has been appointed Per-sonal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Colin Timm, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Christian, Samson & Baskett, PLLC, 310 West Spruce Street, Missoula, Montana 59802-4108, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 12th day of January, 2022. /s/ Colin Timm Colin Timm, Personal Representative Published on March 24, 2022, March 31, 2022, and April 7, 2022. MNAXLP.

