Paradise, MT

Mission West roundtable sparks grand ideas

By Monte Turner, Hagadone News Network
Lake County Leader
 1 day ago

PARADISE — Every five years, stakeholders in Mineral, Sanders and Lake counties gather to redevelop an overall plan addressing the main issues the counties face together. The gathering is sponsored by the Mission West Community Development Partners, and it is tweaked annually. But March 16 at the Paradise Center, brand new...

Lake County Leader

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. Lukah James Pierre was born March 16, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. His parents are Anjoe Joseph Pierre and Mykah LaRay Kittson of Polson and Browning. His paternal grandparents are Kendra Rios and Francis Pierre of Pablo. His maternal grandparents are Jessie McDonald and Chancy Kittson of Browning.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Public Meetings, March 31 to April 7

9 a.m.: Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Tribal Council; streamed live at the CSKT YouTube page. 2 p.m.: Flathead Reservation Water Management board at the Kwat’aq’nuk Resort and Casino or remotely via Zoom; visit dnrc.mt.gov for attendance information. Monday, April 4. 7 p.m.: Polson City Commission, via...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Community notes: Charlo gearing up for fire department tri-tip dinner

Charlo gearing up for fire department tri-tip dinner. The Charlo-Moiese Volunteer Fire Department’s 28th annual tri-tip dinner auction and raffle begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 in the gymnasium at Charlo High School. A dinner, including tri-tip roast, hashbrown casserole, salad bar and dessert, runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A silent auction will be held from 4:30 to 6:45, and a live auction begins at 7:15.
CHARLO, MT
Lake County Leader

MSU instructor to create contemporary Indigenous art website

BOZEMAN – A Montana State University art history and Native American studies instructor and the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana have received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities to create a multimedia website showcasing contemporary Native American art of the region. Jennifer...
BOZEMAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Legals for March, 24 2022

W. Bridger Christian Attorney-CPA Christian, Samson & Baskett, PLLC 310 West Spruce Street Missoula, Montana 59802-4108 (406) 721-7772 Bridger@CSBlawoffice.com Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LAKE COUNTY In Re the Estate of Glenn Timm, Decedent. Probate No. DP-22-2 Dept. No. 2 Judge: Deborah Kim Christopher NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Colin Timm has been appointed Per-sonal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Colin Timm, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Christian, Samson & Baskett, PLLC, 310 West Spruce Street, Missoula, Montana 59802-4108, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 12th day of January, 2022. /s/ Colin Timm Colin Timm, Personal Representative Published on March 24, 2022, March 31, 2022, and April 7, 2022. MNAXLP.
LAKE COUNTY, MT

