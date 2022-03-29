Legendary Elton John Coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
In Elton John’s 75 years, more than 50 of them have been spent writing some of the most memorable songs in pop and rock from “Tiny Dancer,” ‘Rocket Man,” “Good Bye Yellow Brick Road,” “Your Song,” “Candle In The Wind,” “Don’t Go On Breaking My Heart,” “Don’t Let The Sun Goes Down On Me,” “Sacrifice,” “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” and beyond—mostly written with his longtime co-writer and collaborator Bernie Taubin.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fans have waited two years but finally Elton John will take the stage at the Fargodome on Saturday night. The pandemic forced the rescheduling of the show that was originally set for 2020. Most fans bought their tickets in 2019 and many now have tickets available because a friend or family member can no longer make it.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A highly anticipated concert returns to Wells Fargo Arena this weekend. Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" was supposed to come through Des Moines in June of 2020. The pandemic pushed it back to this weekend. It turns out he'll be celebrating his birthday...
The Hanford Fox Theatre celebrates Elton John’s 75th birthday with a listening party of some of his classic hits and a special screening of the 2019 musical biopic hit "Rocketman." Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of...
Where’s Amy attended “Almost Elton John” March 18 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show was presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana. It was one of the first concerts at the Palladium without face mask requirements. Former Carmel resident Craig A. Meyer, a 1981 Carmel High School graduate, raised the roof belting out songs by Sir Elton John while dressed flamboyant costumes.
ST. LOUIS – Today is 314 Day, March 14th. On this day we celebrate St. Louis, and everything in the 314 area code. Fox 2’s Ala Errebhi was live at our Ballpark Village Bureau to tell about the events planned for this local holiday. 314 Day was created...
The Taylor Hawkins tributes have been flooding in from the music world and beyond since the Foo Fighters drummer's devastating passing, and over the weekend Elton John shared his love for the musician onstage, with a performance of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me. During a show...
If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
Flogging Molly and the Interrupters team up for a tour coming to St. Louis Music Park on June 14. Show time is at 8 p.m. Also on the bill are Tiger Army and the Skints. Tickets start at $37.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at ticketmaster.com.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you enjoyed "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," get excited! A new immersive experience is coming to St. Louis in 2022. "Monet: The Immersive Experience" will be coming to the Immersive Artspace at the St. Louis Galleria sometime this year, according to a news release about the exhibit.
