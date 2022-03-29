Huntington Hospital Reports Zero COVID Patients in ICU For First Time Since October

BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday is a landmark day at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. They have no COVID patients in the intensive care unit for the first time since the pandemic began. According to hospital spokesman Jeremy Lechan, Tufts first COVID ICU admission was on March 23, 2020. “We have had at least one COVID patient in the ICU ever since…until this morning,” Lechan said in an email Thursday. Tufts still has 9 COVID patients in the hospital, but none in the ICU. “We are in a different place where cases might rise but don’t necessarily always mean that ICU admissions will rise, where we have vaccines and boosters and treatments and more testing and, unfortunately, a wall of immunity from natural infection that was so huge from the omicron wave that will protect people for at least some time going forwards,” Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center, told WBZ-TV. According to the latest numbers statewide, there are 39 COVID patients in intensive care in Massachusetts as of Wednesday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO