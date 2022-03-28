UPDATE: Sul University “All Clear” Following Lockdown

ALPINE, TX – Multiple law enforcement officials, including the Brewster County Sheriff's Office and the Texas DPS, have placed Sul Ross University on a shelter in place.

Multiple reports confirmed that on Mar. 28, at around 4 p.m. SRU was placed on lockdown after the report of an armed suspect carrying a long gun on campus.

No report on injuries or incidents at this time.

UPDATE 7 P.M.

Sul Ross- Alpine Campus is ALL CLEAR. There were seeing reports of a suspicious individual. After a sweep of campus nothing was found to be out of the ordinary.

“Thank you to the Alpine Police Department and Brewster County Sheriff’s Office for assisting our officers in the sweep of campus,” stated SRU in a release. “As always, if you see something, say something. You can report to UPD at 432-837-8011 or 911”