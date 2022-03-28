ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Angelo State Head Basketball Coach Resigns

By Matt Trammell
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Athletic department is announcing the resignation of Head Men's Basketball Coach Cinco Boone .

Coach Boone notified James Reid , Angelo State University Athletic Director, that he was resigning his position at ASU to pursue a coaching position at another institution.

Coach Boone has been at the helm of the men's basketball program at ASU for seven years. During his time at ASU he has amassed an overall record of 129-67, has qualified for the Lone Star Conference Tournament each year while here, and has made the NCAA tournament four times.

ASU will begin the process of finding a new head coach immediately.

It is rumored that Boone's next job will be the Assistant Head Coach at University of Texas at Arlington.

