Final Four Features Legendary Rivalry Game

NEW ORLEANS, LA – March Madness is almost over and we have our Final Four men's teams.

Villanova beat Houston 50-44 to advance to play Kansas, who beat Miami 76-50 in the Elite Eight. Tip off of the Villanova at Kansas game is set for 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The next matchup is an instate rivalry between two of college basketball’s best.

Duke edged out Arkansas 78-69 to match up with North Carolina, who beat the Cinderella story Saint Peter’s Peacocks, 69-49. This is the first time Duke will play North Carolina in the NCAA tournament.

Longtime Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after this season and hold a 1,202-367 overall record as a head coach. The last time Duke played North Carolina was on March 5 and the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 94-81. This was Krzyzewski’s last game at home. Overall, Krzyzewski is 50-47 against North Carolina.

Legendary North Carolina coach Roy Williams retired last year and moved Hubert Davis into the job. Davis has never been a head coach before now.

Duke and North Carolina is set to start at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.