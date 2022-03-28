ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Four Features Legendary Rivalry Game

By James Bouligny
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS, LA – March Madness is almost over and we have our Final Four men's teams.

Villanova beat Houston 50-44 to advance to play Kansas, who beat Miami 76-50 in the Elite Eight. Tip off of the Villanova at Kansas game is set for 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The next matchup is an instate rivalry between two of college basketball’s best.

Duke edged out Arkansas 78-69 to match up with North Carolina, who beat the Cinderella story Saint Peter’s Peacocks, 69-49. This is the first time Duke will play North Carolina in the NCAA tournament.

Longtime Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after this season and hold a 1,202-367 overall record as a head coach. The last time Duke played North Carolina was on March 5 and the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 94-81. This was Krzyzewski’s last game at home. Overall, Krzyzewski is 50-47 against North Carolina.

Legendary North Carolina coach Roy Williams retired last year and moved Hubert Davis into the job. Davis has never been a head coach before now.

Duke and North Carolina is set to start at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Angelo State Head Basketball Coach Resigns

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Athletic department is announcing the resignation of Head Men's Basketball Coach Cinco Boone. Coach Boone notified James Reid, Angelo State University Athletic Director, that he was resigning his position at ASU to pursue a coaching position at another institution. Coach Boone...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NFL Changes Postseason Overtime Rule

PALM BEACH, FL- The NFL has made some changes to the rules regarding the hiring of certain individuals and postseason overtime. The NFL owners have agreed to change the overtime rule for the postseason making it where both teams will get at least one offensive possession. This past season for...
NFL
News 12

Basketball fans cheer on Huskies in battle for Final Four

Basketball fans from both University of Connecticut and North Carolina State went out to cheer on the teams as they faced off in the women's NCAA Elite Eight. UConn women beat No. 1 seed NC State 91-87 in double overtime to make their 14th straight Final Four. News 12 Connecticut's...
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

2022 March Madness TV schedule: How to watch the NCAA Tournament, Final Four, tipoff times, announcers, stream

The last fwo weeks have been filled with entertaining, rewarding and bracket-busting games. Now it's on to the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament . On Saturday in New Orleans, it will be No. 2 seed Villanova vs. No. 1 seed Kansas at 6:09 p.m. ET in the first semifinal followed by No. 2 seed Duke vs. No. 8 seed North Carolina at 8:49 p.m. with the winners meeting Monday, April 5 for the NCAA Tournament title. The games will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
