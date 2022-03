A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the two suspects charged in connection with the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos who was shot and killed on the 55 Freeway in a road rage incident on May 21.Aiden was riding in the backseat of his mother's car, on his way to kindergarten, when the road rage shooting happened.After a manhunt that lasted more than two weeks, a couple in their 20s were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment in connection to the shooting.California Highway Patrol, the lead agency in the investigation, announced at the time that they have also located the vehicle and firearm...

