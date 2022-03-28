ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-soldier fails to appear before inquest into death of Thomas Mills

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ex-soldier is to be referred to the High Court after he failed to appear before an inquest into the death of a Protestant man in Belfast 50 years ago. Thomas Mills, 56, died after being shot...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Debbie Leitch: Jail term for mum who starved daughter reviewed

A woman who who starved her daughter to death could have her prison sentence increased. Elaine Clarke, 49, was jailed for nine years and seven months after pleading guilty to gross negligence manslaughter after initially denying the offence. The emaciated body of Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, was...
Shropshire Star

Tommy Robinson fails to appear at High Court for questioning over finances

Robinson, real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear in connection with unpaid legal bills after he lost a libel case last year. Tommy Robinson has failed to appear at the High Court for questioning over his finances. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear...
BBC

Aidan McAnespie: David Holden goes on trial for manslaughter

A former soldier has gone on trial in Belfast charged with killing a man at a border checkpoint during the Troubles. David Holden, 52, is accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie, 23, who was hit in the back by a bullet near Aughnacloy, in County Tyrone, in 1988. Mr...
Daily Mail

Liam Gallagher's son, 20, Ringo Starr's grandson, 21, and their male model friend, 21, will stand trial this week accused of 'racially aggravated assault of an Asian Tesco Express worker' in a fight that started when they were refused alcohol

Liam Gallagher's son and two pals will stand trial later this week on charges of assault and affray following an alleged late-night bust-up in a Tesco store, a court heard today. Gene Gallagher, 20, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's grandson Sonny Starkey, 21, and IMG model Noah Ponte, 21, are accused...
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
The Independent

Parents of murdered 4-year-old speak out after ‘freckle-faced’ killer Eric Smith released

The parents of Derrick Robie, who was murdered in 1993 at the age of four, have spoken out following the release of their son’s killer from prison after 28 years.In an interview with CBS News’ 48 Hours, scheduled to air on 26 March, Doreen and Dale Robie recalled their painful journey in the three decades since their son’s murder in the village of Savona, New York.The little boy was killed by Eric Smith, then 13 years old, who was dubbed the “freckle-faced killer” in the media at the time.A parole board decided in November to release Smith. Fearing he...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
BBC

Beatings and forced abortions: Life in a North Korea prison

After crawling into her cell, Lee Young-joo was ordered to sit cross-legged with her hands on her knees. She was not allowed to move for up to 12 hours a day. A slight shuffle or a hushed whisper to her cell mates would be harshly punished. She had limited access...
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen gang 'went looking for a victim'

A gang of youths accused of murdering an 18-year-old man near a funfair went out looking to attack someone, prosecutors allege. Jack Woodley was chased, surrounded and then attacked by 10 youths, one of whom stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. One boy aged 15 admits...
BBC

Family anger over death of new mum lost in hospital

A new mother lost in a hospital may not have died in such tragic circumstances if "basic, common sense measures" had been in place, her family have said. Amanda Cox, 34, was found unresponsive in a stairwell five hours after going missing from a maternity ward at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 2018.
BBC

David Amess killing: Jury played 999 call from witness to stabbing

A murder trial jury has been played the desperate call for help made by a constituent after Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed. The MP for Southend West died during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October. Ali Harbi Ali denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism and...
BBC

Four men found not guilty of smuggling cocaine found on yacht

Four men were found not guilty of smuggling more than two tonnes of cocaine, found in a yacht. Billy Downs, 51, Denson White-Morales, 35, Edwin Taylor-Morgan, 42, and Ryan Taylor, 43, all from Nicaragua, were found not guilty by a jury after a trial at Plymouth Crown Court. They were...
Daily Mail

Lorry driver, 54, is jailed after posing as his dead neighbour for two years and stealing £60,000 of his savings by pretending to be pensioner when he phoned bank

A lorry driver has been jailed after posing as his dead neighbour for two years and stealing £60,000 of his savings by pretending to be the pensioner when he phoned the bank. The court was told when David Traylen, who Dean Thompson 'unofficially cared' for over two decades, died aged 78, it was believed he had no known beneficiaries.
