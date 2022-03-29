ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Morning Drive: Tide hoops has its eyes on several top transfers

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmEwY_0eszDjcO00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning and welcome back to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope everyone has had a great start to the week and thank you for allowing Roll Tide Wire to be a part of your morning routine.

This morning we will look at some of the transfer targets that the Alabama men’s basketball has set its eyes on, a former member of the football team gets a coaching job at the collegiate level, and the information you need to catch the McDonald’s All-American game.

Here we go!

First…former Tide WR gets a college job…

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
On3.com

Vanderbilt loses former four-star recruit to NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

2 Schools Named “Best Fit” For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports college football recruiting analyst Carl Reed was asked about Arch Manning. When talking about the five-star quarterback, Reed named the two “best fits” for the No. 1 overall recruit. He thinks Alabama and Georgia offer the best opportunity for Manning to become the first member of the family to win a national title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Your Morning#Roll Tide Wire#Mcdonald#All American
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Lands Coaching Job

Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief has landed a coaching job with an FCS program. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Kief is going to be the new receivers coach for Towson. He’s been a graduate assistant at Maryland for the last two years. Kief played at Alabama from 2015-18...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Update: Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said an outbreak of severe weather will be possible in Alabama on Wednesday. Forecasters have added -- and as of Tuesday afternoon expanded -- a moderate risk for severe weather for nearly half of the state in anticipation of storms expected starting on Wednesday afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern falls to UGA, giving up four runs in the seventh

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday evening, Georgia Southern’s four-game win streak on the baseball field came in Athens (Ga.) as the Eagles fell to the University of Georgia (UGA) 7-2. The Eagles played the UGA Bulldogs three times during the 2022 season and lost the series 2-1. Georgia Southern had UGA locked in a close […]
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy