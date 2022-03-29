ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State officially misses out on two portal defenders; Lions offer a four-star recruit: Newsstand

By Gregory Pickel about 7 hours
 1 day ago
Raul Aguirre picked up a Penn State offer on Monday. (On3 photo)

Penn State football is rolling through another week of spring practice.

The Nittany Lions took the field for the fourth time in March on Monday. They will do so again a couple more times this week as the march toward the Blue-White game on April 23 continues.

Today’s newsstand focuses mostly on recruiting, both in regards to the transfer portal and a high school prospectf. We also have some new updates on former Penn State players in the NFL.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines of the day.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with bad news on the transfer portal front.

Former North Texas defenders Gabriel and Grayson Murphy have officially enrolled at UCLA. Grayson and Gabriel Murphy were both announced as members of the Bruins on Monday. Classes began at the PAC-12 school then.

The twins visited Penn State two weekends ago as the Lions made one last-ditch effort to try and flip the pair. However, they have elected to stick with their original pledge to the Bruins, which sends Penn State back to the drawing board in terms of finding possible portal additions at both end and linebacker.

Moving on to high school recruiting, Penn State sent out a new linebacker offer on Monday.

Class of 2023 On3 Consensus four-star Raul Aguirre added the Lions to a list of suitors that already included Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, and roughly 15 others.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound prospect from Fayetteville, Ga., has no decision timeline. But, to land him, the Lions are going to have to host him. So, that would be the next step for head coach James Franklin and co., now that an offer is out.

Aguirre does not yet have any spring or summer trips logged in his On3 visit center.

This section wraps up with news on the NFL front.

Former Penn State receiver DaeSean Hamilton has signed with the Houston Texans. He was let go by the Denver Broncos earlier this year and is coming off an injury.

Onetime Lions offensive lineman Ryan Bates, then, is staying put. Buffalo matched an offer sheet from the Chicago Bears, per NFL Network. That means Bates will receive a four-year deal from the Bills.

Headlines of the day

Franklin’s Running Game Needs More Cowbell in 2022: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Four-star receiver Justin Brown recaps Penn State visit, outlines next steps in recruitment: Pickel, BWI

Is Penn State’s Drew Hartlaub the Fastest Player in the NFL Draft?: Wogenrich, SI

Sitting down with four-star linebacker Abdul Carter: BWI Daily: Carr, BWI

Former Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton finds new NFL home in return from injury: Gallen, PennLive

Parlaying Penn State success, Jordan Stout eager for NFL: Bauer, BWI

Nick Singleton says he has a new nickname at Penn State spring practice: McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire

Former SEC, Marshall staffer added to PSU recruiting department: Pickel, BWI

Report: Buffalo Bills match RFA offer for ex-Penn State offensive lineman Ryan Bates: Engle, Daily Collegian

Quote of the day

“I tell all the teams that I pride myself as a combo guy. I can do all three. But judging off of last season, I would say right now I’m more of a punter and kickoff guy. It’s what I’ve been saying.”

PSU specialist Jordan Stout to BWI about conversations with NFL teams regarding his abilities to be a place kicker, kick off specialist, and punter in the pros.

#Recruiting#Ohio State#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions#Pac 12#Graysonmurph#Ucla Football#Alrea
