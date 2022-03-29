Michigan OL Zak Zinter releases children’s book as part of NIL deal

(Getty Images)

Michigan’s Zak Zinter kept himself busy outside the lines this month.

Zinter started 12 games at right guard in 2021 and helped his offensive line earn recognition as the nation’s top group en route to an All-Big Ten selection. But this spring he’s beginning to shine just as much in the NIL ranks.

The junior just has released his new publication, entitled The Men Up Front, which is an ‘illustrated hardcover book for all ages,’ which includes Michigan traditions, an inside look into the trenches and advice on what it takes to be the best in college football, according to Zinter.

Fellow Michigan linemen Trevor Keegan and Ryan Hayes can also be seen featured next to Zinter on the cover. Standard editions are available now for $20 at shopexit56.com. Limited edition autographed copies are available for $50.

Exit 56’s goal is to continue working with student-athletes to bring fans enjoyable, family-oriented storylines that focus on the athletes themselves. Each sale directly supports the affiliate involved.

This project comes roughly three months removed from the Joe Moore Award NIL deal that granted the Michigan frontline 100 percent of net t-shirt sales and the ability to have a charitable gift matched up to $10,000.

Zinter currently has an On3 Valuation of $27,000, with over 15,400 followers across all social media platforms. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Zinter is ranked as the No. 1,186 overall player in the On3 NILU database.