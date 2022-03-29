Inside Texas Today: Longhorns to renew rivalry with Texas A&M in baseball

(Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here’s the Tuesday, March 29, 2022 edition.

Longhorns, Aggies to face off for sixth time in regular season since SEC move

After a 1-2 weekend in Lubbock, another rivalry matchup for the No. 8 Texas Longhorns is on the docket. The Texas A&M Aggies head to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the annual mid-week matchup between the two schools.

After Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, the two baseball programs didn’t play a regular season game until 2016. There have been some other postseason games mixed in, including winner-take-all game in the regional final in 2014. Most of the contests have been entertaining affairs.

“We all know it’s going to be a very intense game,” Silas Ardoin said on Wednesday. “A lot of tension between the two teams. We respect them as a team and we’re going to go in and play our game.”

Justin Eckhardt is scheduled to start the 2022 version of this matchup for the Longhorns, but what about previous contests since 2014?

2014 Houston Regional

In their first matchup since the 2012 regular season, Texas and Texas A&M met in Rice’s region in the 2014 NCAA tournament. Texas entered as the two-seed, while the Aggies were the three-seed. Texas took the opening game 8-1, but lost the second matchup 3-2. That set up a game with the round of 16 on the line, and offered Chad Hollingsworth the chance to put his name into the Texas history books.

Hollingsworth pitched a complete-game, two-hitter against the Aggies in a 4-1 Longhorn win. After emotional exchanges at the end of each team’s victory, Hollingsworth and company got the last laugh. The victory sent Texas to the super regional round, where they topped Houston in two games, and sent former head coach Augie Garrido to the final College World Series of his storied career.

2016 at Texas A&M

After four years without playing each other during the regular season, Garrido and A&M head coach Rob Childress placed this game on the schedule as a midweek contest in College Station. An emotional affair, Texas mounted a four-run comeback to tie the game in the top of the ninth. But the Aggies utilized homefield advantage with a walk-off home run by Michael Barash off Ty Culbreth to win 5-4. Tensions were high postgame, as Tres Barrera exchanged a few heated words with Aggies he felt were celebrating too close to the Texas dugout. The Longhorns eventually missed the postseason.

2017 vs. Texas A&M

In the first game at the Disch versus Texas A&M since 2011, Texas recorded their first win in Austin against the Aggies since 2010 in David Pierce’s first season at the helm. Three of Texas’ four runs were unearned, and Chase Shugart stranded the tying run at third base in the ninth inning against standout A&M shortstop Tristen Shewmake.

2018 at Texas A&M

The Longhorns almost overcame a dismal, 0.1 inning start from Nico O’Donnell where he allowed four earned runs. Texas had the bases loaded in the top of the eighth down a run, but could not drive in the run. Texas was retired quickly in the ninth to complete a 6-5 defeat. However, Texas would go on to win the Big 12 regular season title, and set up another matchup with the Aggies in Austin.

2018 Austin Regional

The Aggies entered the NCAA tournament as a three-seed, topping two-seed Indiana to set up a game with the hosting Longhorns. Kody Clemens continued his tear that helped Texas to the conference title, homering twice in a 8-3 victory. Nolan Kingham earned the win in 7.2 innings of work.

2019 vs. Texas A&M

Texas’ 2019 season turned for the worse beginning with this game. Owen Meaney took the mound in a matchup of top-15 teams, and allowed four earned runs in 2.0 innings of work. Texas came back to pull within one run in the eighth, but the Aggies added insurance runs in the ninth to cap a 9-6 win.

The Longhorns went on to miss the postseason after compiling a 5-11 record in the month of April.

2021 at Texas A&M

The Longhorns lost this close contest at Blue Bell Park, but the results may have boosted them to another Big 12 title and a run to Omaha. Pete Hansen and Cole Quintanilla surrendered solo homers to left in a raucous, post-COVID sports environment. The Longhorns had the tying run in Tanner Witt at the plate in the ninth, but he grounded out to end the contest.

When Texas returned from College Station, they began a 16-game winning streak.

Ivan Melendez received multiple honors

Texas first baseman Ivan Melendez was named Big 12 player of the week by the conference on Monday. He was also named the national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball.

Melendez reached based safely in 13 consecutive plate appearances during the week. He tallied a .625 batting average and an astronomical OPS of 2.152 with four homers. Against Texas Tech on Saturday in a 16-12 loss, Melendez was 5-for-5 with two homers.

Texas viewing for 3/29

No. 8 Baseball – vs. Texas A&M – UFCU Disch-Falk Field – Austin, Texas – 6:30 p.m. – Longhorn Network