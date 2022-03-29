Spencer Rattler has one of nation's highest NIL valuations

Spencer Rattler has one of the nation's highest NIL Valuations. (Photo: Katie Dugan | GamecockCentral.com)

Gamecock football quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of the country’s most marketable collegiate athletes. Rattler currently sits at number four in the latest college football NIL rankings by On3. That marker puts Rattler at number 4 in college football and number 12 across college athletes and prospective college athletes in the latest On3 NIL 100. Checking in at the number one spot is Bronny James, the son of NBA star Lebron James.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time. Read more about the On3 NIL valuation, per post value, and the On3 NIL 100 here.

Spencer Rattler has over 576,000 total followers on social media across Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok. His NIL representative, Chris Cabott, negotiated what was at the time the largest deal in professional sports history on behalf of another client – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the enrolled college football category, Rattler trails only Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders in NIL Valuation per On3.

Rattler played in 23 games over the course of three seasons at Oklahoma, starting 17 games and tallying a 15-2 record in those contests. For his career, he’s completed over 70 percent of his passes, throwing for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. Rattler’s also added 260 yards on the ground and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in all but one of his starts. He entered the transfer portal last November and announced his commitment to Shane Beamer’s program on December 13, 2021.

As a prospect, Spencer Rattler was ranked by the On3 Consensus as the nation’s top quarterback prospect in the class of 2019. He was billed as the 17th-best prospect in the country regardless of position and the number one player in Arizona.

Rattler’s been busy on the NIL front since transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina. After arriving on campus in Columbia, Rattler has completed a NIL deal with Jim Hudson Toyota that landed him a vehicle to drive . He’s conducted an exclusive interview sponsored by 360clean through Garnet Trust and signed a multi-month NIL content and endorsement agreement with Garnet Trust.

