ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Spencer Rattler has one of nation's highest NIL valuations

By Chris Clark about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUutL_0esz63bj00
Spencer Rattler has one of the nation's highest NIL Valuations. (Photo: Katie Dugan | GamecockCentral.com)

Gamecock football quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of the country’s most marketable collegiate athletes. Rattler currently sits at number four in the latest college football NIL rankings by On3. That marker puts Rattler at number 4 in college football and number 12 across college athletes and prospective college athletes in the latest On3 NIL 100. Checking in at the number one spot is Bronny James, the son of NBA star Lebron James.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time. Read more about the On3 NIL valuation, per post value, and the On3 NIL 100 here.

Spencer Rattler has over 576,000 total followers on social media across Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok. His NIL representative, Chris Cabott, negotiated what was at the time the largest deal in professional sports history on behalf of another client – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the enrolled college football category, Rattler trails only Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders in NIL Valuation per On3.

SPRING PRACTICE SPECIAL: Get four months of premium access to GamecockCentral for just $10!

Rattler played in 23 games over the course of three seasons at Oklahoma, starting 17 games and tallying a 15-2 record in those contests. For his career, he’s completed over 70 percent of his passes, throwing for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. Rattler’s also added 260 yards on the ground and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in all but one of his starts. He entered the transfer portal last November and announced his commitment to Shane Beamer’s program on December 13, 2021.

As a prospect, Spencer Rattler was ranked by the On3 Consensus as the nation’s top quarterback prospect in the class of 2019. He was billed as the 17th-best prospect in the country regardless of position and the number one player in Arizona.

Rattler’s been busy on the NIL front since transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina. After arriving on campus in Columbia, Rattler has completed a NIL deal with Jim Hudson Toyota that landed him a vehicle to drive . He’s conducted an exclusive interview sponsored by 360clean through Garnet Trust and signed a multi-month NIL content and endorsement agreement with Garnet Trust.

Discuss Spencer Rattler and Gamecock sports and recruiting on The Insiders Forum!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 2 Schools Viewed As Favorites For Arch Manning

If the latest prediction turns true, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will be playing either in the Big 12 or SEC. On3’s latest Manning predictions indicate the talented recruit will either pick the Texas Longhorns or Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas holds a 39.6 percent chance of landing the five star....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Good Morning Gators: New offer out at quarterback; Florida holds Pro Day

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Big Lead

Can Lincoln Riley Live Up to the Hype at USC?

Lincoln Riley's move from Oklahoma to USC was the most shocking moment of college football's offseason. The 38-year-old landed an enormous contract to head to LA but brought enormous expectations with him. Can he actually live up to that hype?. The buzz surrounding Riley's jump to USC was understandable. In...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Lebron James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT predicted to pick USC Trojans over Oregon Ducks

When it comes to the 2022 recruiting class, things are pretty much signed, sealed, and delivered at this point. However, there are still a couple of big fish out there who have yet to commit and sign with their teams for this fall. 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly is one of those players, and the Oregon Ducks having been fighting hard for his commitment over the past several months. Unfortunately, after Conerly recently took a visit to the USC Trojans, a flurry of predictions are coming in that land the Washington product down in sunny Los Angeles rather than Eugene this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
GolfWRX

Golf fans reveal the crazy lengths they would go to play Augusta National

In less than two weeks, the wall-to-wall coverage of The Masters will dominate sports coverage around the world, and as the players tee off on Thursday morning, millions of amateur golfers will wonder what it would be like to play on the hallowed fairways of Augusta. Ever thought: “What would...
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners guard Gabby Gregory enters transfer portal

Junior guard Gabby Gregory has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, she announced via Twitter on Tuesday. Once a starter for OU, an undisclosed injury kept Gregory out for all of non-conference play. She made her season debut against Texas Tech on Jan. 2 before missing 13 days due to being in health and safety protocols.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Athletes#Nba#Valuations#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Ohio State#Jackson State#Nil Valuation#Gamecockcentral
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Emmert claims progress in women's NCAAs, not close on pay

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A year after glaring inequities were revealed at the women's NCAA Tournament and less than two weeks after sharp criticism from Congress, NCAA President Mark Emmert declared Wednesday that he was happy with the institution's progress but said there had only been "preliminary discussions" about distributing tournament revenues to women's programs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners receive 5 new Crystal Ball predictions from OUInsider Parker Thune

While the most recent recruiting weekend looks like it was a resounding success, prospects from previous recruiting weekends with the Oklahoma Sooners have taken time to digest their time in Norman. For some, the time spent analyzing where the Sooners fall in their recruitment has led some of college football’s biggest recruiting insiders to believe there’s significant momentum for Oklahoma in regards to some of these prospects.
NORMAN, OK
College Football HQ

Early predictions for the 2022 college football season

Is it ever too early to get a head start on the college football season?  Of course not — especially not with all the changes coming to the sport on the sidelines and on the rosters. We saw huge coaching turnover this offseason, not to mention the permanent changes wrought by the transfer ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon is ‘best positioned’ to steal 5-star DL Lebbeus Overton from Texas AM

When it comes to the 2022 recruiting class, things for the most part are signed, sealed, and delivered. On Tuesday morning, we even saw a handful of 2022 class members take the field in Oregon for their first collegiate practices, with Jahlil Florence, Devon Jackson, Jusius Lowe, Harrison Taggart, and Michael Wooten making their Ducks’ debut. However, there are still a couple of top-rated recruits left on the board, and the college football world is awaiting their announcements. One of those players is 5-star OT Josh Conerly, who will announce his commitment on April 8. The other is 5-star DL Lebbeus...
OREGON STATE
Popculture

NFL's New Overtime Rules for 2022 Season Have Fans Upset

NFL announced on Tuesday that the overtime rules for playoff games have changed. During the annual league meeting, the NFL owners approved a new rule that allows both teams to have at least one possession during overtime of a playoff game. Per the previous rules, the team that starts overtime with possession can win the game if they score a touchdown.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy