Cancun man reported as murdered died falling down stairs

By Cancun News
riviera-maya-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — Police were sent to a private home in SM 50 of Cancun Monday after the report of a death. They arrived to find the...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Related
KUTV

Orem police arrest man who reportedly admitted to murdering girlfriend

OREM, Utah — Orem police on Saturday arrested a man who reportedly called authorities to tell them he'd murdered his girlfriend. According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to a residence in the area of 800 South and 700 West after receiving a call from a man who said he had strangled the victim to death. The suspect told dispatch that he had been drinking and "needed to be taken in," the report states.
OREM, UT
Nashville News Hub

No jail time for the manager who killed a customer with a single punch after the elderly man walked into the store, criticized the worker and called him the N-word

The 27-year-old quick service restaurant manager reportedly punched the white 77-year-old customer who used racial slurs while serving the man. The elderly irate customer walked into the shop and began to scream complaints of poor service. The employee asked him to leave, but the customer continued his tirade and called the worker the n-word.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
Davenport Journal

Conwoman tricked her date she met on social media to come to her apartment before she and her accomplices burned him, stabbed him and forced him to call his family to come up with ransom money

The 22-year-old woman lured the male victim, whom she met on social media, to her home where she and three other men proceeded to torture the man and hold him hostage, while demanding the victim’s family pay a $100,000 ransom for his release. The unsuspecting 24-year-old man was tied up and burned while his kidnappers forced him to call his family to come up with $100,000 in ransom money to secure his release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Man tells police he confused woman they say he tried to stuff in his trunk for his wife, was not trying to kidnap her: report

A Utah man reportedly told police that the kidnapping accusation they were laying on him was all just a big misunderstanding. According to reports, the man explained to police that he simply believed the woman he was being accused of trying to take off a sidewalk was his wife, who he claimed he had been arguing with in their home prior to the incident. Maybe that can happen, somehow, but that doesn’t explain why police say he tried to stuff the woman he claims he thought was his wife into the trunk of his car.
PUBLIC SAFETY

