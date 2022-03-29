Police snag a pair of drug dealers from Playacar beach

A Slidell Police Department operation dubbed "Operation Clean Sweep" has resulted in more than 80 arrests over the last three months, the department said in a news release Thursday. Drug dealers selling heroin, methamphetamine and Fentanyl were the target of of the operation, which included heightened patrols. Some of those...
Officers in the Fry Street area just after midnight Thursday saw a man repeatedly enter various bars before leaving a few minutes later. “Employees told officers that they suspected he was either doing drugs or selling them to other patrons,” police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Friday. Officers trailed the...
A NEW viral TikTok warns users never to shoplift from the retail giant, Super Target. The TikTok claims that even when people think they're getting away with shoplifting, Target is capturing all of their actions via security camera and slowly building a case against them. The viral TikTok was posted...
*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
A missing California man’s boat washed ashore a Mexico beach with only his dog on board, friends and officials say. Bill Austin’s catamaran, called The Cat, was found beached near Loreto in Baja California on March 12, The Los Angeles Times reported. His dog Stogie was onboard the...
Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
The wives of twin brothers Pedro and Margarito Flores - the star witnesses who helped the United States government send Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán away to prison for life - are now being accused of laundering money for the pair and squirreling away millions in drug money to splurge on clothes, concerts and vacations, court documents show.
A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
A few days before Chris Cleave was shot in the head in his red Audi convertible—with his 14-year-old daughter beside him in the passenger seat—the 54-year-old British real-estate agent received an ominous message in Mexico. “We are coming for you and the sale of your shit. Also for...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man trying to smuggle 52 reptiles at the San Diego border, the agency says. The man, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was hiding 43 horned lizards and nine snakes in small bags under his clothes as he tried to enter the United States from Mexico, the agency says. The incident took place around 3 a.m. on Feb. 25.
Footage taken from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter shows a suspected gunman aiming a weapon at the aircraft near the southern border before a deadly shootout between suspected cartel members and the Mexican military, authorities told Fox News. The nearly 3-minute video was taken as the helicopter was...
The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, officers from Scranton Police’s Special Investigations Division (SID) arrested a man on drug trafficking charges. According to a news release, police arrested Shawn Tyrell Nelson, 36, on Prospect Avenue in Scranton, for selling heroin and methamphetamine in and also around the City of Scranton. SID officers say they […]
MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Mexico deported the suspected leader of a drug gang to the United States, authorities said on Tuesday, after an arrest that spurred armed attacks by his organizationon almost two dozen military installations and a U.S. consulate. Juan Trevino, also known as "El Huevo" or...
During a controlled drug buy operation in Warrensburg, the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) allegedly purchased crack cocaine from Terry W. Fauntleroy, 31, of Schenectady.
Mexico on Tuesday deported an alleged drug cartel leader to the United States, the government said, after his arrest triggered gunfire and chaos in a northern border city. Suspected members of the Northeast Cartel clashed with security forces in Nuevo Laredo in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, near the border with the United States, after Trevino was arrested on Sunday, officials said.
