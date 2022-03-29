ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police snag a pair of drug dealers from Playacar beach

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — Two men in possession of drugs were arrested from a beach area outside...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

NOLA.com

Slidell Police target drug dealers, make 80 arrests in three-month operation

A Slidell Police Department operation dubbed "Operation Clean Sweep" has resulted in more than 80 arrests over the last three months, the department said in a news release Thursday. Drug dealers selling heroin, methamphetamine and Fentanyl were the target of of the operation, which included heightened patrols. Some of those...
SLIDELL, LA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Alleged Fry Street drug dealer arrested Thursday

Officers in the Fry Street area just after midnight Thursday saw a man repeatedly enter various bars before leaving a few minutes later. “Employees told officers that they suspected he was either doing drugs or selling them to other patrons,” police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Friday. Officers trailed the...
DENTON, TX
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Wives of twin Chicago mobsters who snitched on El Chapo 'siphoned cash from a $5M stash of drug money hidden under floorboards of their home to splurge on shopping trips, European vacations and a J-Lo concert in Vegas'

The wives of twin brothers Pedro and Margarito Flores - the star witnesses who helped the United States government send Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán away to prison for life - are now being accused of laundering money for the pair and squirreling away millions in drug money to splurge on clothes, concerts and vacations, court documents show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Man attempts to smuggle 52 reptiles into the U.S. in his clothes

A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday. The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
WBEC AM

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
GREENFIELD, MA
WBRE

Alleged drug dealer known as ‘A’ arrested for selling in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, officers from Scranton Police’s Special Investigations Division (SID) arrested a man on drug trafficking charges. According to a news release, police arrested Shawn Tyrell Nelson, 36, on Prospect Avenue in Scranton, for selling heroin and methamphetamine in and also around the City of Scranton. SID officers say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
AFP

Mexico hands alleged drug lord to US after cartel backlash

Mexico on Tuesday deported an alleged drug cartel leader to the United States, the government said, after his arrest triggered gunfire and chaos in a northern border city. Suspected members of the Northeast Cartel clashed with security forces in Nuevo Laredo in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, near the border with the United States, after Trevino was arrested on Sunday, officials said.
LAREDO, TX

