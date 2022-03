(WETM) — Tops Friendly Markets raised over 2.5 million meals for local food banks through their various fundraising programs this year. In an official press release, Tops said they are, “committed to eradicating hunger in its local communities and is proud to support its partners every year by running annual campaigns like Check Out Hunger, Food 2 Families, and Food for Families campaigns.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO