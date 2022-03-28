ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

TROY’s Dr. Priya Menon selected as Fulbright Scholar Alumni Ambassador

troy.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Priya Menon, Professor of English at Troy University, has been selected to serve as a Fulbright Scholar Alumni Ambassador. Established in 2008, the Fulbright Scholar Alumni Ambassadors program identifies, trains and engages a select group of Fulbright Scholar Alumni each year to serve as representatives, recruiters and voices for the...

today.troy.edu

