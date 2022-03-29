ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

A Draft of "Severability First Principles" is Now Available

By Will Baude
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For several years, I have been thinking about the doctrine of severability -- what happens when courts conclude that a part of a law is unconstitutional? I have come to believe that this is fundamentally just a question about "say[] what the law is," as Marbury v. Madison put it. Marbury...

Reason.com
Vox

The Supreme Court’s latest religion opinion should reassure liberals

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Ramirez v. Collier, which involved a death row inmate who sought to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution. Though there are some procedural complexities to the decision, eight justices sided with John Ramirez, the inmate. Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.
Reason.com

SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Significant Dormant Commerce Clause Case

Today the Supreme Court granted certiorari in three cases. One of the cases, National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, concerns the extent to which the Dormant Commerce Clause limits state regulations that have alleged extraterritorial effects. As a consequence, this case could have implications far beyond the specific regulations concerning the sale of pork products in California.
Reason.com

"Exclusivity and Personal Rights in Bounty Litigation"

Prof. Howard Wasserman (Florida International University) had this post Monday at Prawfsblawg, as a follow-up on the SB8 debates, and kindly agreed to let me post it:. Those insisting that SB8 is unprecedented and those warning of every new law "modeled" on SB8 ignore that we have been leaving in a similar world for some time. Two Ninth Circuit cases show the prevalence of such laws and the broader implications of the surrounding procedural arguments.
MarketRealist

If Justice Thomas Were Impeached, He'd Be the Second in History

As more of Ginni Thomas' activity on and around the January 6 insurrection comes into focus, many on the left are calling for the U.S. Senate to impeach her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The controversy centers on concerns Mrs. Thomas' political activism and alleged support of a campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election call into question her husband's ability to rule impartially on matters before the court, particularly those concerning the incident at the Capitol.
Fox News

More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in 'America First' summit next month

EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an "America First" policy summit, Fox News has learned. The "America First Policy Summit" is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.
POLITICO

Opinion | How Merrick Garland May Have Laid a Trap for Biden

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. Last week, the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his financial dealings suffered a major upheaval when the two lead prosecutors handling the investigation abruptly resigned. It appears that Alvin Bragg, the newly elected district attorney who took over for Cy Vance at the start of the year, disputed the prosecutors’ conclusion that there is sufficient evidence at this time to criminally charge Trump with some form of business fraud. Bragg’s belief is not surprising, since, from the start, there were serious legal and evidentiary challenges for the investigation. Last week’s developments in Manhattan do not necessarily mean that Trump is in the clear with the office, but they provide further reason to doubt that he will ultimately be criminally charged.
Vox

A new Supreme Court case allows the justices to fix one of their worst anti-worker decisions

Laws mean nothing if they cannot be enforced against people who violate them, which is why there is an entire branch of government — the judiciary — whose job is supposed to be applying the law to individual cases. But at least when it comes to employment law, the Supreme Court has spent the last two decades permitting most employers to immunize themselves from lawsuits through a practice known as “forced arbitration.”
Washington Times

Navy SEALs ask Supreme Court to end vaccine exemption punishment

Attorneys for 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare personnel asked the Supreme Court on Monday to reject a Biden administration emergency motion seeking a stay of a preliminary injunction protecting the warriors from punishment for objecting to the Defense Department’s vaccine mandate on religious grounds. The move comes...
Salon

Republican senator slams GOP lawmakers’ antics during SCOTUS hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is calling out Republican lawmakers for their politically driven antics during the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings for justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. On Wednesday, March 23, the Republican lawmaker expressed frustration over lawmakers seeking viral videos, including Sen....
