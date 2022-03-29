ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins odds, picks, and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 1 day ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (41-19-5) hit the road to face the Boston Bruins (41-19-5) at TD Garden Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Maple Leafs worked over a good Florida Panthers team by a 5-2 score Sunday. That was a bounce back from an embarrassing 4-2 defeat at the Eastern Conference last-place Montreal Canadiens Saturday.

The Bruins have registered four consecutive wins to pull into a third-place tie with the rival Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division. Boston has also won seven of the previous eight games, including a 6-3 win Saturday against the New York Islanders last time out.

Maple Leafs at Bruins odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Maple Leafs +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Bruins -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Maple Leafs +1.5 (-240) | Bruins -1.5 (+175)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Maple Leafs at Bruins projected goalies

Erik Kallgren (2-2-1, 2.49 GAA, .917 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Jeremy Swayman (19-8-3, 2.09 GAA, .925 SV%, 3 SO)

The rookie Kallgren is expected to get the starting nod. He allowed 3 goals on 17 shots in Saturday’s loss in Montreal for a second consecutive road loss since a 2-0-1 start to his career.

Swayman has actually been better on the road than at home, although he is still a solid 8-5-1 with a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% at home. This will be his first career start against the rival Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs at Bruins odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2

The BRUINS (-135) are actually a pretty strong value on home ice, as the Maple Leafs have dropped three in a row on the road. Toronto is also 0-4 in its last four as a road underdog, and traditionally it doesn’t play very well in Boston. The Bruins have won nine of the previous 12 meetings in New England.

The BRUINS -1.5 (+175) are worth a shot on the puck line.

Boston has been red-hot lately. While just two of its seven wins in the past eight games have been by more than 1 goal, each of Boston’s six wins in the previous 10 meetings in this series since April 13, 2019, ha2 been by 2 or more goals.

Over/Under

UNDER 6.5 (-125) is only worth playing lightly.

The Toronto goaltending situation is a little on the shaky side, and the offense is always capable of scoring plenty of goals. However, if there is a lean it’s to the Under based on Swayman’s play of late.

Maine Campus

Blockbuster in Beantown

The Boston Bruins made a flurry of moves before Monday’s trade deadline. The headliner was acquiring 28-year-old defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks. The deal also sent minor leaguer Kodie Curran from the Ducks to the Bruins. This was in exchange for two defensemen, Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick and a second-round pick in both ‘23 and ‘24. The Ducks also agreed to retain half of Lindholm’s salary for the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of the season. After the trade was finalized, Boston gave Hampus an eight-year, $52 million contract extension that will keep him in a black and gold jersey through 2030.
NHL

Flyers Sign Defenseman Ronnie Attard to Entry-Level Contract

2019 third round pick inks two-year deal out of Western Michigan. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Ronnie Attard, the club's third-round pick (72nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, to a two-year entry-level contract that will begin this season (2021-22), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
theScore

Hurricanes incensed after Eller's late hit injures Kotkaniemi

The Carolina Hurricanes dominated the Washington Capitals 6-1 on Monday night but left the contest feeling bitter after a hit from Lars Eller in the final minute of regulation resulted in an injury to forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. "He's injured. I don't know how bad, but he's definitely going to be...
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: 1 standout stat for each team

This is the 13th edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we're highlighting one eyebrow-raising statistic for each of the league's 32 clubs. 1. Florida Panthers (44-15-6) The Panthers are producing plenty...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Bieber taunted Habs fans with a Maple Leafs joke, conveniently forgetting last year’s playoffs

Justin Bieber, like all Toronto Maple Leafs fans, has seemingly forgotten the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. During Bieber’s Tuesday night concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the pop star — and Maple Leafs super fan — taunted the home Canadiens crowd with a jab at how well Toronto’s played this season. Entering the final month of the 2021-22 season, the Maple Leafs are 42-19-5 and are locked in to a playoff spot. Meanwhile, just months removed from a Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens are the second-worst team in the NHL with a 18-38-11 record.
NESN

Boston Sports Teams Congratulate Pride On Isobel Cup Championship Win

The Boston Pride are basking in the admiration of their peers and other well-wishers. The Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and New England Revolution all congratulated the Pride for their 2022 Isobel Cup triumph. The Pride upset the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on Monday night to secure their second consecutive Isobel Cup and third championship in franchise history.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baylor freshman Kendall Brown declares for 2022 NBA draft

Baylor freshman Kendall Brown on Wednesday told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Brown, who was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in 34 games. He finished with three double-doubles and nearly registered a triple-double on Nov. 15 with 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds versus Nicholls State.
NHL

St. Louis should stay as Canadiens coach, GM says

Montreal is 10-7-4 since former forward replaced Ducharme on Feb. 9. The Montreal Canadiens would like to retain Martin St. Louis as coach, general manager Kent Hughes said Monday. The Canadiens (18-37-11) are 10-7-4 since St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme on Feb. 9. "I'd like to see him part of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA March 30 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s 11-game betting slate for Wednesday, March 30. Denver Nuggets -5.5 First-Half (-112) Toronto Raptors -2.5 (-115) Miami Heat +5.5 (-120) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s...
markerzone.com

AMERICAN PLAYER SAYS CANADIAN COACH THREATENED HIM DURING KHL PLAYOFFS

There aren't a lot of foreigners left in the KHL playoffs, with most leaving once Russia's invasion of Ukraine got underway. Two that are left, however, got involved in a verbal battle with each other as their teams duked it out in the KHL playoffs. Both have ties to the NHL.
