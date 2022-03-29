ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

By TOM MURPHY
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AP Health Writer — UnitedHealth Group will spend $5.4 billion to acquire LHC Group and delve deeper into home health, an area of care expected to grow as baby boomers age. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC’s stock in...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WRAL News
WRAL News

53K+

Followers

54K+

Posts

17M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Moderna? My Best Biotech Stock to Buy and Hold

This biotech company has been generating blockbuster revenue for years. The stock fell out of favor after two clinical trial failures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Energy Stocks Soaring Amid Rising Oil Prices

Energy prices have soared this year, boosted first by strong demand and then by the Russia-Ukraine war, which crimped supply. U.S. oil prices have jumped 51% year to date, recently trading at $113.42 a barrel. Gasoline prices have surged as a result. The national gasoline price averaged $4.24 a gallon...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhc Group#Medicare Advantage#Unitedhealth Group#Medicare Plans#Ap#Lhc Group Inc#Optum Health#Mizuho Securities Usa
Motley Fool

1 Top Pot Stock Ready for a Bull Run

Some cannabis companies are profitable and beating street estimates, but stock prices continue to fall. Columbia Care is leading 29 out of 30 large cannabis companies in year-over-year revenue growth rate. A down market provides investors steep discounts and an opportunity for big gains once this thing turns around. You’re...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 10 Years

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.88% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In UNH: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.86 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 25.16%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Will Stock Market Rally Continue? Morgan Stanley Weighs In.

Stocks rose sharply last week, with the S&P 500 index climbing 6.2%, its strongest gain since November 2020. The ascent came even as the Federal Reserve on Tuesday raised interest rates. But Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Michael Wilson, don’t expect it to last. The economic recovery looks long in...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Buffett Dividend Stocks That Will Survive the Fed's Rate Hikes

Verizon's debt isn't as concerning as it might appear, and the stock looks very cheap. Bank of America is positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Executives Sell About $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
WRAL News

Even as inflation bites, corporate profits remain flush

NEW YORK — What’s immune to high inflation? So far, the profits at big U.S. companies. Businesses are facing higher gasoline and heating bills, just like consumers, in addition to higher expenses for labor and raw materials. But unlike many middle- and lower-income Americans, they’ve been making more than enough extra income to cover the additional costs.
BUSINESS
WRAL News

US growth in Q4 revised lower to 6.9%, slower growth to come

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a healthy 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Wednesday, a slight downgrade from its previous estimates. For all of 2021, the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — jumped...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Bounce

Block continues to have tremendous prospects with its Square and Cash App ecosystems. MercadoLibre could deliver a 10x gain over the next decade by focusing on the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. Teladoc Health's massive opportunity in virtual care makes its current low valuation especially attractive. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares rose 114.8% to $32.2 during Tuesday's regular session. IGM Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 31.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 10213.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy