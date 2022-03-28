ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

New Student Advising Notes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll new enrolled undergraduate day Freshman and Transfer students (deposited) will be pre-registered for required major and general education courses beginning on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 (Transfer) and Wednesday, June 15, 2022 (Freshman), by the Office of Academic Advising....

The Conversation U.S.

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students – a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next. How did the COVID-19 pandemic initially affect the school lunch program? In March 2020, nearly all U.S. K-12 school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Lesson In Kindness From Mt. Lebanon School District Students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tiny ladybug with a yellow spot has inspired a mission of kindness and inclusion in the Mt. Lebanon School District. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Sixth-grader Holden Frye returned to his elementary school, Hoover Elementary, to read his new book “The Spot” to students during an assembly. It’s the highlight of the school’s celebration of inclusion. Dot the ladybug is different. She has one yellow spot and a curly antenna, but she wants to feel valued and included. “I think when people read the book, they get an understanding of how you can make people feel by doing...
Education
The Conversation U.S.

5 ways college instructors can help students take care of their mental health

A few years ago, a student showed up in my class looking distraught. “I don’t think I can be in class today,” the student told me. No explanation, no elaboration. Yet I knew from our previous conversations that this student suffered from anxiety and that the previous few weeks had been pretty overwhelming for her. I allowed the student to leave class. When I checked in with her later that day, she said she was feeling a lot better, but was just stressed because of everything on her plate. That conversation took place in 2016. Rates of mental health problems had already...
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Pittsburgh Allderdice Students Set Up Food Pantry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several years ago, food pantries started popping up in Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings. (Photo Credit: KDKA) One of the newest ones is in Pittsburgh Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill. English teacher Amy Galloway-Barr had her eye on an empty classroom across the hall and was delighted when she got the go-ahead. “We have a lot of different situations. So, we have children coming from affluent backgrounds, and we also have kids who are living in poverty. And this is something that serves both of those groups of kids,” said Galloway-Barr. All the new clothes are donations from American Eagle, and parents in the community donate non-perishable food, toiletries and hygiene products. Senior Cody Barr said, “The students also love helping out as well. … There’s a couple of my friends who see me in here and I’m like, ‘Hey, give me a hand.’ And they’ll come in and help out.” “Everybody who walks in here says they’re really proud to be part of a community,” said Galloway-Barr.
WTHI

New scholarship available for business students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State alumnus James Lear has created the James and Wanda Lear Family Business Scholarship. The scholarship will give support to students from Sullivan or Vigo County who are currently studying business at ISU. Indiana State University tells News 10 Lear offered advice to the...
WVNews

Safety tips for parents of young farmers

People who live in cities, exurbs or suburbs may not come across farms very frequently. But millions of people, including children, still live on farms. In fact, in 2009 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that more than one million children under the age of 20 lived, worked or had a regular presence on farms in the United States.
CNET

Get IT-Certified With Hundreds Off This Lifetime Training Bundle

With lots of employees still working from home, building and maintaining a secure digital workspace has never been more important to businesses. And that means that there is a growing need for certified IT professionals, who were already in demand. If you're looking to break into the world of professional IT development and cybersecurity, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at StackSocial, you can sign up for the comprehensive 15-course CompTIA training bundle, which covers everything from IT basics to advanced cybersecurity, for just $39.50 with code LEARNNOW, hundreds less than it would cost to take each course individually. This extra 50% discount on top of the already discounted rate is only available until March 31, so be sure to sign up before then if you're interested.
The Cheyenne Post

New Parent Support Program Assists Families

The first few years of a baby’s life can be critical to their physical, social, emotional and educational development, but new parents may be uncertain in how best to guide their children through those developmental milestones. To help parents navigate those unfamiliar waters, the Air Force New Parent Support...
The Guardian

‘Market forces’ have no place in schools

When academies were introduced 20 years ago, they were intended to improve the performance of schools and their students, by setting them free of local authority control – a proposition that has become embedded within the secondary education sector. However, it now seems that many of these businesses have...
