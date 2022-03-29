ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

10 Home Repair Tools You Should Buy *Before* You Need Them

By Lauren Wellbank
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. It doesn’t matter if...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy

39K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow Apartment Therapy and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
purewow.com

How to Clean Laminate Floors So They Stay Gleaming

Laminate flooring has come a long way over the years, and it’s far more affordable than other options on the market. (Yeah, we know that hardwood quote made you cry.) As such, it’s no wonder that this type of flooring is exceedingly popular. The only catch is that you really do need to know how to take care of it if you want it to stay, well, pretty. Good news: We tapped a couple experts and got the lowdown on how to clean laminate floors. Here’s what you need to know.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
99.9 KTDY

Make Your Stainless Steel Shine – You Only Need Two Things

Stainless steel is anything but if you ask me. The "stainless" to the steel is the same as the "non-stick" to the frying pan. For the most part, it's true but I've got enough smudges on my fridge and scraped enough eggs off my pan to know there were "creative licenses" taken when they named these products.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

7 Ways to Make Your Home Look Cleaner — Without Cleaning

Trying to relax in an environment that taunts you with undone chores or items that are strewn out of place can be a tense exercise in futility. But if you throw yourself into cleaning, decluttering, or organizing projects every time you want to chill out, you’ll consume the time you have to enjoy their effects.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Johnson
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Apartment Therapy

DIY Pros Share Their Favorite Money-Saving Design Hacks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always been a little nervous to take on DIYs. I love a good decorating or paint job, but in my mind, home DIYs mean building something from scratch. And as someone who needs help even assembling IKEA furniture, taking on a project like that seemed daunting — not to mention expensive.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Repairs#Home Repair Tools#Toyota#Corolla Cross#Handyman Connection#Phillips
Apartment Therapy

9 Items That Are Always Worth Splurging On (at Least a Little!) in Your Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Decorating and furnishing a new space can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to do it on a budget. But living spaces become much more enjoyable when you fill them with quality pieces you love — and that are built to last. Often, that means getting picky about where you choose to splurge a bit.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

DIY Garage Shoe Storage: An Easy, Fast, and Versatile Project

Learn how to build a garage shoe storage rack with this step-by-step guide. With some plywood, woodworking skills, and time, you will create a simple solution to declutter and organize your family’s shoe collection. The DIY garage shoe storage presented in this guide was intentionally made to have an...
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KEYT

How home improvement funds upgrade your new house to a home

If you’re getting ready to buy a home, you’ve probably been saving for the down payment and other closing costs. But if your hard-earned nest egg can only get you through the front door, it may not be enough. Once you own the home, you also own its peeling wallpaper, aging water heater and the carpet on which past owners’ pets have traipsed. A home improvement fund can help ensure your newly purchased house is a well-functioning, comfortable home. Here’s why home improvement savings are a homebuyer must-have and how to build yours.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
MyTexasDaily

Eco-friendly home improvements that can help save you money

(BPT) - Today's home improvements aren't just about updating your home to make it more functional. Many homeowners are making strategic improvements that also help green their home and boost its resale value. One of the best places to start is also one of the most frequented rooms in the house: the bathroom.
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Post

Simple DIY Projects for New Homeowners that Won’t Break the Bank

(BPT) - The housing market is hot and doesn’t seem to be cooling down anytime soon. While a new home can feel like an exciting blank slate, new homeowners often find themselves left with more projects on their to-do list than anticipated, and the costs associated with those projects can add up fast.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Thanks to Repairs and Renos, This Midwest Family Farmhouse Got a New Life

Are you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Name: Jessica Youngquist and boyfriend,...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy