Coastal communities are set to receive a £36m cash injection to boost local trials of innovative ways to adapt to the effects of coastal erosion.The funding forms part of its £200m Coastal Transition Accelerator Programme and will focus initially on East Riding of Yorkshire and North Norfolk.The two local authorities will be allocated money to help communities on parts of the coastline that cannot be sustainably defended from coastal erosion.As well as putting in place forward-looking preparation and plans, both areas are being urged to trial several more immediate remedies to bolster the long-term resilience of coastal communities.Floods minister Rebecca...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO