ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

6 House Sounds That Could Spell Doom

By Alexandra Frost
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. If houses could talk,...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy

39K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow Apartment Therapy and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Real Simple

I Used This Microfiber Mop to Clean My Walls, Too—and Was Surprised by How Much Dust It Picked Up

I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old. Filled with creaks and character, the apartment is exactly what I'd dreamt my 20-something apartment would look like. However, the combination of an old building with brick accent walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and ill-fitting doors that lead to an outdoor balcony adds up to a living space that's swirling with dust. Even with regular dusting, vacuuming, and running an air purifier, the problem persists. But I recently received a sample of this popular microfiber mop from Turbo, and it has become my new cleaning go-to for dusting and mopping my home—in the most unexpected way, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

5 Professional Organizers Reveal the Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are spots in my home that just always seem to be covered in things, and the kitchen counter is a particularly bad hotspot. Beyond just the visual aspect of having a ton of clutter on your kitchen counter, there’s also the “ew” factor: Items left out on your kitchen counter are subject to water splashes, food stains, and other hazards. Every year, Apartment Therapy tours the homes of inspiring professional organizers, and this year I asked them to share their organizing wisdom, too. Below, they give up the items that should never be stored or kept on your kitchen counters. Peruse this list, and then consider taking an inventory of your own kitchen’s workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Flushing#Toyota#Corolla Cross#Foghorn Plumbing
SPY

The Best Curtain Rods for Every Room in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Adding window treatments to your home can make a huge statement when it comes to decor. Not only do they make your space look better, but they also help save energy by shielding out heat and cold air while also filtering out light. Whether you choose to add airy curtains, blackout curtains or valances, you’re going to need a good curtain rod. The best curtain rods will be durable while adding a decorative touch...
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Chic Kitchen Makeover Was Done in Less than a Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the home renovations, kitchens tend to be among the priciest because of all the appliances, hardware, and finishes in the space. There are backsplashes to think about (and pay for), faucets, microwaves, ranges … not to mention any wiring or plumbing if the layout changes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 Vintage-Style Rugs That Will Add a Timeless Touch to Any Room (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What if I told you that you could find a vintage-style rug that’s practical, durable, and affordable? Yes, that’s right! Editor-favorite etailer Boutique Rugs has one of the best selections of new area rugs that offer that lived-in, “bought it at a flea market” vibe — and right now during the Boutique Rugs Spring Sale, you can score one (or two… or three… ) for up to 60 percent off. From the Rachel Area Rug, which could easily pass for a family heirloom, to the Bodrum Area Rug, with its faded hues of rich burgundy and burnt orange, there are so many amazing finds. To get you started, we rounded up our favorite vintage-style rugs included in the sale. Happy shopping!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
La Crosse Tribune

The 10 dirtiest places in your house

Most of us would probably point to a bathroom or frequently used outside entrance if asked to name the dirtiest area of the house—but dirt lurks in some unexpected places. Here’s what to tackle during your next cleaning session. 1. Faucets. If you’ve never removed the filter on...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Fresh Living Room Redo Makes the Existing Sofa Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It can be overwhelming decorating your first apartment — especially if you don’t have a ton of stuff to start with. That’s where hand-me-downs come in clutch: Getting freebies from friends and family makes the process way easier and cheaper. But it doesn’t always come together to create the space of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy