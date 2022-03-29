ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Ultimate Guide for Deciding if You Should Do a Project Yourself or Hire a Pro

By Heather Bien
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. The Instagram vs. Reality...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy

39K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NewsTimes

Spring Forward Into Action With These 25 Decluttering Hacks

The transition out of winter and into warmer temperatures reminds us of tulips, clocks “springing” forward and walks in the park. But beyond nature coming into bloom, spring is also ubiquitous with cleaning. We’ve all been reminded of spring rituals related to our homes including decluttering, dusting all the places we typically overlook and deep cleaning everything from our kitchens to our bathrooms.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

5 Professional Organizers Reveal the Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are spots in my home that just always seem to be covered in things, and the kitchen counter is a particularly bad hotspot. Beyond just the visual aspect of having a ton of clutter on your kitchen counter, there’s also the “ew” factor: Items left out on your kitchen counter are subject to water splashes, food stains, and other hazards. Every year, Apartment Therapy tours the homes of inspiring professional organizers, and this year I asked them to share their organizing wisdom, too. Below, they give up the items that should never be stored or kept on your kitchen counters. Peruse this list, and then consider taking an inventory of your own kitchen’s workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. “Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic,” says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. “We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

5 Outdoor Living Trends Taking Over in 2022

Whether you have a sprawling backyard, a cozy front porch, or a sliver of a balcony, today's outdoor spaces are increasingly being designed for everyday use, rather than sporadic weekend parties or warm-weather grill-outs. Many homeowners now depend on these outdoor areas to provide additional living space, a peaceful escape, and a connection to nature that their homes might otherwise lack. Weather permitting, a wide variety of activities including work, play, cooking, relaxation, and entertaining are all moving outdoors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Your Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent

Whether you’re looking to sell your home or you’d just like to brighten it up, you may be wondering which color (or more realistically, which shade of white) to paint your ceilings. It can be a mind-boggling question — especially if you have a hard time telling the difference between cloud white and decorator’s white — so I talked to a few experts to help you figure out how to decide whether to paint your ceilings, and which color will work best in your home. Here, Seattle real estate agent Katie Melton and her client, recent homebuyer and avid home decorator Jenna Somers, offer their advice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
BHG

10 Ways to Incorporate the Sage Green Color Trend Into Your Home

If you've been seeing sage green everywhere in home stores, Pinterest boards, Instagram, and magazines, you're not alone. Several paint companies have named light, earthy green hue as their color of the year in 2022—giving us the restorative, nature-inspired home decor trend many need after two years of living through a pandemic. Since color experts draw trends from global influences, fashion trends, and societal interests, it's no surprise that organic colors are gaining the attention of consumers during this period of stress and uncertainty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Plumbing#Toyota#Corolla Cross#Woodworking Clarity#Diy#Colberg Architecture
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Chic Kitchen Makeover Was Done in Less than a Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the home renovations, kitchens tend to be among the priciest because of all the appliances, hardware, and finishes in the space. There are backsplashes to think about (and pay for), faucets, microwaves, ranges … not to mention any wiring or plumbing if the layout changes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

8 Smart Tips for Buying a Car Online, According to Industry Experts

You buy your clothes online, your groceries, your furniture, your cat litter — why not your car? From Carvana to Vroom, online car marketplaces make it seem easy to type in “Toyota Highlander” and have a new car at your doorstep with just a few clicks. Plus, there’s none of that car salesperson pressure, back and forth haggling, and chasing down the exact right model.
BUYING CARS
People

Amazon Has an Abundance of Spring Home Decor for Under $50 — Here's What to Shop

Bring out the pastel colors, floral prints, and Easter decorations — spring is upon us!. Anyone who likes to seasonally decorate knows how those costs can add up, but luckily, Amazon has affordable finds that are tasteful and stylish. Plus, they can be used year after year. And spoiler: Seasonal decor doesn't have to mean bunny prints and things that say "spring" surrounded by cartoon-like flowers!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Paintings
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Create the Ultimate Backyard Escape with These Outdoor Decor Finds Under $200

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. With the warm weather fast approaching, you’re probably on the hunt for all sorts of backyard goodies to transform whatever fresh air space you have into a veritable outdoor oasis. Whether you have a few acres or a few square balcony feet to decorate, the sentiment is still the same: The right outdoor gear can make all the difference in how you enjoy your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Connecticut Post

Simple DIY Projects for New Homeowners that Won’t Break the Bank

(BPT) - The housing market is hot and doesn’t seem to be cooling down anytime soon. While a new home can feel like an exciting blank slate, new homeowners often find themselves left with more projects on their to-do list than anticipated, and the costs associated with those projects can add up fast.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy