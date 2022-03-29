ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

What 9 Homeowners Learned About Home Repairs the Hard Way

By Alyssa Longobucco
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. When it comes to...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy

39K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Apartment Therapy

7 Ways to Make Your Home Look Cleaner — Without Cleaning

Trying to relax in an environment that taunts you with undone chores or items that are strewn out of place can be a tense exercise in futility. But if you throw yourself into cleaning, decluttering, or organizing projects every time you want to chill out, you’ll consume the time you have to enjoy their effects.
HOME & GARDEN
SFGate

5 Home Improvement Projects That Are Easy and Affordable

With over 1,980 stores, The Home Depot can help you out with your next big home improvement project!. There’s a good chance you’ve recently rolled up your sleeves and taken on a home improvement yourself. Eight out of 10 homeowners have tackled at least one DIY project since...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Thanks to Repairs and Renos, This Midwest Family Farmhouse Got a New Life

Are you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Name: Jessica Youngquist and boyfriend,...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Repairs#Plumbing#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Maintenance#Toyota#Corolla Cross
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
Apartment Therapy

9 Items That Are Always Worth Splurging On (at Least a Little!) in Your Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Decorating and furnishing a new space can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to do it on a budget. But living spaces become much more enjoyable when you fill them with quality pieces you love — and that are built to last. Often, that means getting picky about where you choose to splurge a bit.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
La Crosse Tribune

The 10 dirtiest places in your house

Most of us would probably point to a bathroom or frequently used outside entrance if asked to name the dirtiest area of the house—but dirt lurks in some unexpected places. Here’s what to tackle during your next cleaning session. 1. Faucets. If you’ve never removed the filter on...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Give Your Space a Luxe Look for Less with These Walmart Finds Under $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If high-end glam is your chosen aesthetic, it can often feel like you have only one choice: splurge on your home decor or change up your vibe. The types of materials often associated with a luxe design style (think: brass, marble, velvet, and glass) can be super pricey, hampering self-proclaimed glamazons from decking out their spaces as dramatically as they’d like.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An IKEA Entryway Piece Loses Its “Office File Cabinet Vibes” with a Quick DIY

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s official: Pole wrap is the key to turning basic big box pieces into totally stunning furniture, as evidenced by Michelle McRae’s dresser rescue, Bailey Powell’s shoe cabinet IKEA hack, and now a third project — also made from an IKEA shoe cabinet base.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy