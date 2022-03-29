Chance the Rapper and Naïla Opiangah Find Common Ground Between Art And Music With “Child of God”

A story of sisterhood, reverence, and culture. On July 9, 2016, a bespectacled Beyoncé, neighbored by the Williams family, sat in a box amongst a crowd of Wimbledon watchers. Tennis luminary Serena Williams was in the spotlight, seeking to defend her Grand Slam title. Williams, who is a friends of Knowles-Carter’s and was a vision in all-white Nike, was backhand swatting and serving on the court in signature fashion. I imagine the two bond over hypervisibility at a young age, immense scrutiny with misogynoir as a base, and having parents serve as oracles of glory to come. The Grammy-winning singer was ushered into the limelight at 15 years old as a member of Destiny’s Child, while Williams was one of most closely-observed tennis prodigies of the 1990s. Uninterested in muting their Blackness for acclaim, the two went on to become among the greatest in their respective fields.
