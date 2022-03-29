ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chance the Rapper and Naïla Opiangah Find Common Ground Between Art And Music With “Child of God”

By Okla Jones
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as a conversation of two like-minded individuals, ended up becoming a beautiful body of work featured at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. When Chancelor “Chance the Rapper” Bennett and Naïla Opiangah met at a studio space in Ghana last year; what started out as a conversation between two...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Chance The Rapper – “Child Of God” (Feat. Moses Sumney)

Hey, remember Chance The Rapper? The guy with the 3 on his hat? You don’t want no problems want no problems with me? He met Kanye West, he’s never going to fail? That guy? He’s back! Chance The Rapper didn’t actually disappear from public life completely when The Big Day caught a brick, even if it did feel that way. Just a few months ago, Chance teamed up with Dionne Warwick for the long-teased collaboration “Nothing’s Impossible.” But Chance’s new single feels like it’s being positioned as the man’s big return. We’ll see!
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Sumney
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Tehran Museum Director Ousted After Artist Plunges into Oil Pool in Performance Mishap

Click here to read the full article. The Iranian government replaced the director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) last week after an aerial performer flubbed their performance above a cherished museum installation. On March 12, the artist fell while performing above the famed 1977 installation Matter and Mind by the Japanese artist Noriyuki Haraguchi in the atrium of the museum. The installation consists of a 14 feet by 21 feet rectangle filled with 1,190 gallons of oil. During the performance, the acrobat splashed into the oil and stained the floor with the thick liquid. Two days later, Iran’s deputy...
MUSEUMS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Music Industry#Chance The Rapper
Essence

Ashanti To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The award-winning singer, author, actress and executive producer will have her star dedicated in the category of Recording on Thursday, April 7, at 11:30 am PDT. Today, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that award-winning musician Ashanti will receive the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7. Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule will assist in unveiling the star, along with Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo.
MUSIC
ARTnews

Frank Gehry Designs $350 M. Expansion for L.A. Music School, Met Gala Co-Chairs Named, and More: Morning Links for March 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. The U.K. has barred arts exports to Russia in its sanctions package, the Financial Times reports, but one expert questioned the impact of the move, since many arts businesses have already halted shipments. Speaking of moving art, Bloomberg’s James Tarmy checked in with two brave Ukrainian art dealers, Oleksandr (Sasha) Shchelushchenko and Katia Vozianova, who have been working to get art out of Kyiv, and hopefully out of harm’s way. Collectors have helped, including a lawyer who has joined the civil defense force. And speaking of collectors, Vanity Fair’s Nate Freeman reports that American Peter Brant was at...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Mira Calix was an open-hearted musician who brought magic to the everyday

Artists whose careers began in electronic music are often portrayed – sometimes deliberately – as distant, detached figures. Mira Calix, the artistic moniker of Chantal Passamonte, who died this weekend aged 51, was the absolute opposite of that. She was as warm, generous and humane as her art, which spanned sound installations – some seen by hundreds of thousands – soundtracks, scores and sculptures, as well as studio albums and many collaborations.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ARTnews

Artist Shubigi Rao’s Pulp III Explores the Book as a Vehicle for Resistance and Redemption

Click here to read the full article. Printing as a vehicle for social change, and threats to books and libraries are the themes of Singapore’s pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, commissioned by the National Arts Council of Singapore. Approaching the subject through the lens of Venice’s centuries-old bookmaking industry, Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao—working with the curator and founding director of the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore (CCA), Ute Meta Bauer—will present the latest iteration of her ongoing 10-year film, book, and visual art project, Pulp: A Short Biography of the Banished Book (2014–present). Rao’s art, texts, films, and photographs...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Newberg Graphic

New play explores experiences of Muslim-American women, tackles universal themes

Rohina Malik's 'The Hijabis' features three Muslim-American women and their familiar life journeys.A new play is hitting the stage at George Fox University at the end of March. Known as "The Hijabis," the production follows several Muslim-American women as they navigate life's milestones. It was written by acclaimed American playwright Rohina Malik and is directed by Genevieve Fowler, Malik's friend and colleague. "The Hijabis is the story of three women who are very familiar to us and are living a very American life," Fowler said. "They're going through love, loss, big life changes and also have a unique experience...
RELIGION
Essence

9 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Spring

The new season brings stories of passionate romance, powerful retellings of history, and stirring memoirs from successful women. As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

The Multifaceted Significance Of Beyoncé’s ‘Be Alive’ Performance At The 2022 Oscars

A story of sisterhood, reverence, and culture. On July 9, 2016, a bespectacled Beyoncé, neighbored by the Williams family, sat in a box amongst a crowd of Wimbledon watchers. Tennis luminary Serena Williams was in the spotlight, seeking to defend her Grand Slam title. Williams, who is a friends of Knowles-Carter’s and was a vision in all-white Nike, was backhand swatting and serving on the court in signature fashion. I imagine the two bond over hypervisibility at a young age, immense scrutiny with misogynoir as a base, and having parents serve as oracles of glory to come. The Grammy-winning singer was ushered into the limelight at 15 years old as a member of Destiny’s Child, while Williams was one of most closely-observed tennis prodigies of the 1990s. Uninterested in muting their Blackness for acclaim, the two went on to become among the greatest in their respective fields.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy