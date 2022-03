Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks Prospect Report! After a bit of a hiatus, the report is back and will be a regular column until the prospects hang it up for the 2021-22 season. This edition will focus entirely on North America as it features new prospect Arshdeep Bains‘ continued assault on the Western Hockey League (WHL) leaderboards and Viktor Persson‘s successful transition from Europe to North American ice. We also take a jaunt over to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to check up on Connor Lockhart with the Erie Otters and Ethan Keppen with the Flint Firebirds.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO