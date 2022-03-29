Two Men Injured in JoCo Crash
Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports...awesome923.com
Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports...awesome923.com
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0