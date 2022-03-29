Two Men Injured in JoCo Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that a college van carrying the University of Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two. Among the casualties were six students and their coach, as well as the driver and passenger in the other involved vehicle. University President Quint Thurman said in a statement: “We are still learning the details about the accident, but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and and their coach.”

