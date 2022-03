This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of March 26th, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East 17th Street and Ohio. During the traffic stop, the Pettis County K9 Unit sniffed the vehicle and K9 Cav alerted. While searching the vehicle, digital scales and a set of brass knuckles were located. As Deputies interviewed the occupants of the vehicle, the rear passenger, identified as Blake Hollon, admitted to eating methamphetamine prior to the traffic stop. Hollon was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Due to his admission of eating the methamphetamine, Hollon was transported to the BRHC Emergency Room to be cleared by medical staff.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO