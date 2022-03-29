Not Everyone Wants Financial Advice from their Parents

There can be no text message that strikes more fear into the hearts of, well, pretty much everyone than one containing these words: "Can we talk?" Whether sent by a friend, lover, colleague or boss. Whether delivered via text, WhatsApp, email or – shudder – Slack, these three words appear in front of you like a portent of terrible things to come. They are a vortex into which your entire being falls and spirals around and around. The experience of reading them is, surely, nothing short of a simulation of what it is like to be caught inside a washing machine.

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO