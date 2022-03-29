ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Pro-life activist, 85, urges Judge Jackson to uphold First Amendment freedoms: ‘Life is precious’

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEleanor McCullen’s refrigerator in Massachusetts is her daily reminder of all the families she’s impacted through her two decades of counseling women out of having abortions. McCullen, 85, spends two days a week outside the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Boston trying to talk to pregnant women heading...

