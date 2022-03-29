ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans FA Rashaan Evans set to visit with Falcons

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gB2nF_0esyH48V00

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans is reportedly set for his second free-agent visit of the offseason. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Evans will meet with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday. Last week, Evans met with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Alabama product already has connections to the Falcons, as head coach Arthur Smith is a former Titans offensive coordinator, and Evans also worked with defensive coordinator Dean Pees in Nashville.

A former first-round pick of the Titans, Evans showed signs of being an impact player during his first few years in the league, but not enough for Tennessee to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason.

Both he and Jayon Brown began the 2021 season as starters but eventually took a backseat to fellow linebackers David Long and Zach Cunningham.

Should Evans ink a deal with the Falcons, he’d be joining yet another familiar face, as former teammate and quarterback, Marcus Mariota, recently signed a two-year deal with Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Seahawks Player ‘Gone’ If DK Metcalf Is Traded

The Seattle Seahawks could be on the verge of taking their roster down to the studs after the Russell Wilson trade. With trade rumors circulating around Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf, one Seahawks player says he’s out of DK is. “Stop it..” Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said in response...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Land Starting Offensive Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings made a much-anticipated move Monday, landing a starting offensive lineman from the Miami Dolphins, Jesse Davis. Such a transaction was long-awaited as the 2021 Vikings offensive line ranked 27th in the NFL for pass protection per Pro Football Focus, and onlookers of the team hoped the new leadership regime of Kwesi Adodo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell would take steps toward repair.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears signing safety Dane Cruikshank

The Chicago Bears continue to add to their roster through the later waves of free agency, addressing an important need in the secondary. The Bears are signing safety Dane Cruikshank, according to his agent David Canter. Cruikshank, a former fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has spent the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Robinson: Titans have no intention of trading A.J. Brown

ESPN reporter Rich Cimini stirred up some buzz recently when he said the New York Jets would be “keeping an eye” on some big-name wide receivers nearing the end of their rookie deals that could become available for trade should contract extension talks not work out — and he named Tennessee Titans star wideout, A.J. Brown, as one of them.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jaguars#American Football#Espn#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado State junior David Roddy to test NBA pre-draft process

Colorado State junior David Roddy told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft while maintaining his remaining collegiate eligibility. Roddy, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, averaged a career-high 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31 games. He became the 31st player in program history to reach at least 1,000 career points (1,406) on Dec. 11.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' projected top 51 cap space after 2 weeks of free agency

The Tennessee Titans entered the offseason strapped for cash in terms of cap space, and nothing has changed after the first two weeks of free agency. According to Spotrac, the Titans are projected to have $2.34 million in top 51 cap space, ranking 30th in the NFL. Only the New York Giants ($1.89 million) and San Francisco 49ers ($1.86 million) have a lower total.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy