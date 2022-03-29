ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Somersworth, NH Shooting Involved Airsoft Gun

By Dan Alexander
 1 day ago
An Airsoft gun fired Sunday night in Somersworth drew a large police response. Somersworth Police Chief Tim McLin told Seacoast Current that the incident at Main Street and Central Street was called in around 7 p.m....

Dover, NH
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

