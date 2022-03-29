Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Round 23

Here's a look at Sunday’s top performers at Spring Training from each team's Top 30 Prospects list. Mariners: George Kirby, RHP (MLB No. 32) Matt Brash, RHP (MLB No. 98) For Mariners fans, it was an exciting sight to behold as two of the organization’s top three pitching prospects each spun stellar three-inning outings against the A’s. Kirby, ranked No. 3 on Seattle’s Top 30, came on in relief of Brash and fanned six while working around three hits and a walk. The 24-year-old struck out Elvis Andrus to start, but got into trouble when he allowed a double, single and a walk to load the bases with two outs. He got Billy McKinney to fly out to center to end the inning and allowed his last hit of the day in the next frame, a single by Tony Kemp, before getting Andrus swinging again for another punchout. He struck out the side in the sixth to put an emphatic end to his outing. It was a promising sign for Kirby, who was tagged for six runs on five hits across 1 2/3 innings in his first spring outing against the D-backs.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO