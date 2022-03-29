ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinkie Town Prospect Vote 2022: Round 23

By DJL44
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeoni Cavaco is off the board as our choice in round 22. He has been dealing with an ankle injury this spring. Royce Lewis 40% (Martin 37%, Balazovic 23%) Austin Martin 65% (Balazovic 25%, Duran 7%, Woods-Richardson 2%) Joe Ryan 43% (Balazovic 27%, Miranda 24%, Duran 4%, Woods-Richardson 2%)...

MLB

Sunday's top Spring Training prospect performers

Here's a look at Sunday’s top performers at Spring Training from each team's Top 30 Prospects list. Mariners: George Kirby, RHP (MLB No. 32) Matt Brash, RHP (MLB No. 98) For Mariners fans, it was an exciting sight to behold as two of the organization’s top three pitching prospects each spun stellar three-inning outings against the A’s. Kirby, ranked No. 3 on Seattle’s Top 30, came on in relief of Brash and fanned six while working around three hits and a walk. The 24-year-old struck out Elvis Andrus to start, but got into trouble when he allowed a double, single and a walk to load the bases with two outs. He got Billy McKinney to fly out to center to end the inning and allowed his last hit of the day in the next frame, a single by Tony Kemp, before getting Andrus swinging again for another punchout. He struck out the side in the sixth to put an emphatic end to his outing. It was a promising sign for Kirby, who was tagged for six runs on five hits across 1 2/3 innings in his first spring outing against the D-backs.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs Opening Day 2022: Roster Projection With 10 Days to Go

Cubs Opening Day roster projection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of MLB’s lockout brought a flurry of transactions, and the Cubs were one of the most active teams in filling out their roster. Team president Jed Hoyer said in the days after the lockout he planned...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Brennen Davis, Cubs Prospects Make Good Spring Training Impressions

Cubs prospects make good impressions in spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brennen Davis extended his arms, connecting on a pitch located on the outer half of the plate Monday against the Reds. Some 400 feet later, the drive landed beyond the right-center field fence at Goodyear Ballpark...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
MLB
Morning Journal

Four Guardians belt home runs in 10-3 spring training win over Brewers

The Guardians belted four home runs en route to a 10-3 spring training win over the Brewers on March 29. Jose Ramirez and Owen Miller had solo homers in the fifth, Amed Rosario had a two-run shot in the third and Austin Hedges recorded a three-run homer in the fourth.
Trentonian

Phillies deal OF Haseley to White Sox for minor league pitcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in a trade with the Phillies on Tuesday. Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.
Yardbarker

Blake Rutherford News

White Sox designate former first-round pick Blake Rutherford for assignment. Heading into the 2017 season, Baseball America ranked Rutherford as the No. 45 overall prospect in baseball, but he’s yet to deliver on the tools that made him a consensus first-rounder and a high-end prospect post-draft. Chicago White Sox...
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Drew Avans’ Grand Slam Lifts Dodgers To Comeback Win Over A’s

The Los Angeles Dodgers were quiet for most of the night but rallied late and behind a Drew Avans grand slam earned a 6-4 comeback win against the Oakland Athletics. Billy McKinney helped get the A’s going against his former team by opening the game with a leadoff single. Stephen Vogt followed with a base hit of his own to put runners at the corners, Ramón Laureano’s sacrifice fly gave Oakland an early lead.
