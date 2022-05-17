ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS Plus tiers explained: which membership should you choose?

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony has now announced the launch date of its new PS Plus tier system, with each of the three new services hitting consoles on June 13. We've also got an insight into the kinds of games we can expect on the service at launch, with big names like Ghost Of Tsushima...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Sees Major Drop In Subscribers

Back in March, PlayStation announced that it would be overhauling its online gaming service PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games online, and PlayStation Now, a cloud streaming service, into one single package. The package which is being called All-New PlayStation Plus is to be the rival to competitor...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Lifetime Nintendo Switch Sales Pass PS4 in United States

The Nintendo Switch has officially passed the PlayStation 4 in sales in the United States. It goes without saying that the Nintendo Switch and PS4 have been the biggest gaming consoles of the last decade, with major franchises like Uncharted, The Last of Us, Mario, Zelda, and many others thriving on their respective platforms. The PlayStation 4 got a huge advantage over the Xbox One in 2013 after the latter had a dismal reveal, which concerned many about the future of Microsoft's console. Although a lot of this was reversed before launch, Xbox spent most of the generation making up for its mistakes and has since made major advancements with things like Xbox Game Pass. Nevertheless, the PS4 largely remained the dominant console.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps Plus#Microsoft Xbox#Headsets#Game Console#Video Game#Ghost Of Tsushima#Ps Plus Essentials Rrb#Ps Plus Extra#Ps Plus Premium#Psp
NME

The PlayStation Plus PS4 and PS5 game lineup has been revealed by Sony

Sony has announced the lineup of PS4 and PS5 games that will be joining its upcoming revamp of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The brand new version of PlayStation Plus is scheduled to release between this month and June (depending on your region), and it will feature three benefit plans for all subscribers. Ahead of the release, Sony has today (May 16) revealed the complete lineup of games that players will be able to access, including titles from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, as well as PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Zero Dawn demake takes Aloy back to the PS1 era

This Horizon Zero Dawn PS1 demake imagines Aloy's adventure as it might've looked had it launched back in 1996. The 60-second video demake shows the iconic PS1 startup screen followed by Horizon Zero Dawn's title sequence, loading screen, and then a little bit of gameplay. Aloy starts her retro journey at a campfire before making her way to the base of a cliff, climbing up the top, and being downed by a thunderjaw. Befitting of the time, Aloy succumbs to her wounds in a melodramatic death screen with an all-black background and the words "you died" front and center. It isn't long, but it does do a good job rewinding the clock a few generations on one of the best PS4 games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fall Guys goes free in June

Fall Guys is going free-to-play on Tuesday, June 21, as well as coming to the Epic Games Store. It will also be making its debut on various console platforms, which matters because the game will have cross-play and cross-progression across all of them—so this should be quite the second wind of players.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With New Freebie

PlayStation fans on PS5 have been surprised with a new freebie, courtesy of Arkane Studios and Deathloop, last year's award-winning PS5 exclusive from the former. The game will possibly be the final game Arkane Studios releases on PS5 as Xbox now owns Bethesda, who owns Arkane Studios. If it is, it was a great swansong from the studio on PlayStation consoles. If you played the 2021 game, you'll be happy to know it has some new freebies for the owners of the game and everyone on PS5 as well. What is this freebie? Free PS5 avatars.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Logitech Litra Glow review: "Simple, affordable, and punchy"

The Logitech Litra Glow is the brand's newest foray into the creator-first streaming platform. Priced at $59.99 / £59.99, this miniature key light is certainly one of the best ring light alternatives on the market right now. If you've been after a respectable streaming setup that won't break the bank then you're likely to be very happy with what this pocket-sized lighting panel can do.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Ubisoft+ membership: How to sign up and what you can play on Playstation

Ubisoft+, formerly known as Uplay+, is a subscription-based videogame service from publisher Ubisoft, which has been responsible for blockbuster gaming franchises such as Assassin’s Creed,Far Cry,Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs.While the service has been available for PC gamers for a few years, it has recently expanded. In October 2020 Uplay+ rebranded to Ubisoft+ and the publisher announced its service expansion to Google Stadia – a cloud-based platform able to play games over streaming devices.More recently, Ubisoft announced that its service is also being made available on the updated PS Plus subscription service, alongside the updated three-tier payment model.There are also...
VIDEO GAMES
KTAL

Best PS5 game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The PS5 is a gamer favorite, thanks to its top-notch graphics and powerful capabilities. Still, Sony has been slow to release PS5 exclusives, leading many to wonder which PS5 games are worth checking out. Luckily, there are numerous games to...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to hard reset your Xbox Series X

If you're wondering how to hard reset an Xbox Series X, then you've probably got an issue that's caused your console to crash or freeze, preventing you from using the standard restarting methods. Thankfully, these problems are rare with the Xbox Series X, but they are still very frustrating as they can completely stop your console from functioning until remedial action is taken. We've got everything you need to know about performing an Xbox Series X hard reset, so hopefully you'll be gaming again in no time.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Last of Us remake is reportedly releasing "this holiday"

The long-rumoured The Last of Us remake is said to be potentially releasing holiday 2022. Talking about the Naughty Dog game on the Kind of Funny Gamescast, GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb has said "I keep hearing that’s coming out this year [...] this holiday." Before going on to say: "I think it probably is one of [Naughty Dog’s] big holiday games this year."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

17K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy