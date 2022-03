With Play-In Tournament implications at the forefront, the Los Angeles Lakers somehow found a way to blow a 20-point lead against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. With LeBron James looking rejuvenated and the defense flying around, the Lakers took a commanding lead into halftime before letting the wheels fall off in the second half. New Orleans, to their credit, played with a renewed sense of urgency and a hot shooting night from rookie Trey Murphy III was enough to sink Los Angeles and push them back down to the No. 10 seed.

