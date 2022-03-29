Illinois PG Curbelo Enters Transfer Portal

MINNEAPOLIS — South Carolina will play Louisville on Friday in the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game starts at 7 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN. Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and Louisville held off Michigan 62-50 to return to the Final Four for the fourth time in program history. Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals advance to face South Carolina next weekend in Minneapolis. Naz Hillmon finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines, who couldn't overcome 22 turnovers despite a huge disparity at the foul line in their first regional final.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO