Champaign, IL

Illinois PG Curbelo Enters Transfer Portal

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Champaign, IL) — Andre Curbelo is planning to leave the Illinois basketball program. The sophomore...

The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic makes call on additional year of eligibility

Purdue senior Sasha Stefanovic will not return to Purdue to take advantage of an additional year of eligibility. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the news on Monday. Stefanovic’s Purdue career came to an end on Friday when the Boilermakers dropped a Sweet 16 game to St. Peter’s. He scored 11 points — all of which came in the first half — in his last game with the program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Illinois baseball falls in series finale to Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball hosted a surprise home game at Illinois Field Sunday afternoon, as the game was originally supposed to be played in East Lansing, Mich. The series finale between the Spartans and Illini was moved to Champaign for bad weather, but it was not much better in Illinois as the teams dealt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball guard Joe Toussaint enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Iowa men’s basketball guard Joe Toussaint has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “After much consideration and thought, I have decided to pursue an expanded role at another institution,” Toussaint said in a statement. “I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable three years. Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish.”
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

7 B1G standouts named finalists for Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award

The 2021-22 college basketball season is winding down, which means it’s about time to hand out some hardware. On Monday, the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award named its finalists. The award named 25 members of its All-America team, which makes them finalists for the National Player of the Year Award. Among the All-Americans are 7 players from the Big Ten:
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Iowa sophomore basketball player Keegan Murray is entering the NBA draft

Keegan Murray will enter the 2022 NBA draft. "I am forever grateful that Coach [Fran] McCaffery gave me the opportunity to live out my dream," Murray told ESPN on Tuesday. "Iowa will always be my home and I'm forever grateful to be part of Hawkeye Nation." Murray, the No. 5...
NBA
KFVS12

Steve Prohm returns to Murray State

RAW VIDEO: News conference with new Murray State men's head basketball coach. Murray State's Athletic Department held a news conference with new coach Steve Prohm. RAW VIDEO: Murray State men's head basketball coach announcement. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Steve Prohm will become the 17th head coach for the Racers...
MURRAY, KY
WYFF4.com

South Carolina to play Louisville in Final Four on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — South Carolina will play Louisville on Friday in the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game starts at 7 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN. Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and Louisville held off Michigan 62-50 to return to the Final Four for the fourth time in program history. Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals advance to face South Carolina next weekend in Minneapolis. Naz Hillmon finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines, who couldn't overcome 22 turnovers despite a huge disparity at the foul line in their first regional final.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

