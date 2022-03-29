ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

South Central Baseball defeats Altamont

i70sports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensively for South Central-Beau Jolliff 2 for 4 with RBI, Aidan Dodson 1 for 3 with 2 RS, BB, Ethan Dunn...

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

JCHS Tuesday sports schedule is set

Junction City High School athletics on Tuesday finds the boys tennis team playing at the Kossover Tennis facility in Topeka beginning with varsity and JV matches at 9 a.m. The Blue Jay varsity and JV baseball teams will play in a triangular with Great Bend and McPherson at 2 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
The Telegraph

MONDAY SOCCER ROUNDUP: Mouser's four goals ignite Shells; Piasa Birds roll past Oilers

Kinsley Mouser scored four goals and teammate Kendall Kamp added three goals and an assist to lead Roxana to an 8-1 victory over Metro-East Lutheran Monday at Norman Lewis Field in Roxana. The Shells, who ran their record to 5-3-1 on the season, led 6-0 at halftime and eventually extended the margin to seven goals, shortening the second half because of the Illinois High School Association's seven-goal mercy rule, which calls for second-half remaining time to be cut in half once a lead reaches seven goals at any point in the second half. "We're battling injuries," Roxana head coach Lori Yates said. "The girls had to play places they haven't before we utilized the entire bench."
ROXANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy