South Central Baseball defeats Altamont

Kinsley Mouser scored four goals and teammate Kendall Kamp added three goals and an assist to lead Roxana to an 8-1 victory over Metro-East Lutheran Monday at Norman Lewis Field in Roxana. The Shells, who ran their record to 5-3-1 on the season, led 6-0 at halftime and eventually extended the margin to seven goals, shortening the second half because of the Illinois High School Association's seven-goal mercy rule, which calls for second-half remaining time to be cut in half once a lead reaches seven goals at any point in the second half. "We're battling injuries," Roxana head coach Lori Yates said. "The girls had to play places they haven't before we utilized the entire bench."

ROXANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO