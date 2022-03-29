ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy Security Is Like Oxygen

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy security is like oxygen to the economy. That’s what BofA Global Research argued in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that companies and consumers tend not to notice it until they begin to lose it. “But once supplies run out, economic activity comes to a standstill...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more

The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DALLAS, GA
Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

Congress considers renewable energy spending as critics say U.S. needs increased oil production

(The Center Square) – The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing Wednesday to consider investing more in renewable energy sources amid soaring gas prices and international tension over the global energy supply. “At a time when American energy costs are tied to the whims of dictators like Vladimir Putin, our hearing today will explore how our nation can promote American energy security by facilitating investments and innovation in climate solutions,” said Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., who chairs the committee. ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#European Union#Oil Markets#Bofa Global Research#Understandably#Russian#Eu
rigzone.com

Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness

Global oil demand has been showing signs of weakness in March and this weakness is expected to persist through April and May due to the impact of high oil prices, the negative effects of sanctions and war in Russia and Ukraine, and the consequences of increasing lockdowns in China. That’s...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

Manchin lauds Biden admin 'course correction' on pipelines after demanding energy regulator do his 'damn job'

Sen. Joe Manchin Friday lauded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for reversing a February policy statement on gas pipelines, after slamming it and demanding its chairman do his "damn job" earlier this month. "Today’s unanimous vote during FERC’s open meeting was a course correction from their previous partisanship and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
eenews.net

Drivers top off their tanks as U.S. shuns energy conservation

Gasoline prices have spiked — and Americans just keep driving more. As the West looks to replace global supplies of Russian oil and gas, the U.S. has done little to cool demand in the world’s biggest oil-consuming country. Democrats are proposing more renewable energy while Republicans call for...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that the U.S. condemned recent Houthi attacks against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. These attacks reportedly targeted water treatment facilities as well as oil and natural gas infrastructure, Sullivan noted in a statement posted on the White House website.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Russian Weekly Oil Exports Drop

Only a handful of nations, including the U.S. and the U.K., have imposed explicit bans on imports of Russian oil. — Russia’s oil exports shriveled by more than a quarter in the week March 17-23 compared with the prior week, according to industry data. The country’s average daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell To Invest $33Bn In UK After Cutting Russian Ties

Shell has announced that it will inject up to $33 billion into the UK's energy system following the company cutting all ties with Russia. — Energy supermajor Shell has announced that it will inject up to $33 billion into the UK's energy system following the company cutting all ties with Russia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy