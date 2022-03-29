ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Nighttime road closure and lane shift planned for State Road 390

By Niceville, No Comments
niceville.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY COUNTY, Fla. – Paving work will cause intermittent closures of the State Road (S.R.) 390 between New York and Indiana avenues tonight. Beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, and continuing to 6...

niceville.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Pinkerton Road closure

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Pinkerton Road will be closed between Foxfire Dr and Coopermill Rd on Tuesday, March 22, from 8:30am – 3:00pm. The closure will occur at the intersection of Thompson Run Rd where construction...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Three dead in five-crash pile up on Florida’s I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I-95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early Thursday morning.Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.Follow live updates on the I-95 pile up Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt Kim Montes said. “What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

I-95 crash: Three killed in accident after 17 cars crash in pile-up amid ‘super fog’ event in Florida

At least three people are dead after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in a pileup on an interstate in Volusia County, Florida, according to local reports.The Miami Herald reports that at least five crashes occurred on I-95 in in Edgewater, Florida. The incident unfolded at around 1.30am Thursday when visibility was severely impacted due to fog and a controlled burn in the area. At least one semi truck was involved, according to authorities. One child was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, the Herald reported.It is unclear how many people were injured in the crashes but a number have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.Much of the blame for the crash has been placed on a “super fog” event in which smoke and moisture mix with cool air and drop visibility levels to less than 10ft.I-95 remains closed in the vicinity of Edgewater, and the northbound lanes will need to be resurfaced before they can reopen.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Indiana State
Lake Charles American Press

Temporary lane closure on Holly Hill Road

Holly Hill Road, between West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road is currently down to one lane of traffic. Contractors working in the area have installed a signal light allowing north bound traffic to proceed one way and then south bound traffic to proceed one way. Motorists who typically travel...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Road Closure

(Greenfield) The Adair County Road Department is notifying the public of a road closure next month. The County is closing roughly 3.41 miles of Pinewood Avenue, 1.5 miles north of Orient, to replace two box culverts. The construction project starts today and is expected to last three-to-four weeks. A detour will be in place.
GREENFIELD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Road
WTVQ

Temporary lane closure along Leestown Road in Lexington Thursday-Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lane is scheduled to be closed to traffic near the intersection of Leestown Road and Leesway Drive in Lexington on Thursday and Friday, March 17-18, 2022, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is necessary for removal of a structure, according to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of fire in Liberty

LIBERTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there is a 12-acre fire on Painters Branch Road in Liberty. They say there is a possibility that it is two separate fires. They say crews from Jackson County, Red House VFD, Eleanor VFD and Bancroft VFD have responded to the scene.
LIBERTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy