To celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, Pocahontas Parkway is working on plans to provide $60,000 in donations to several local nonprofit organizations over 2022. “We are extremely thankful for the two decades of patronage from Greater Richmond’s commuters and want to show our appreciation by supporting several beloved organizations that also serve our community every day,” said Pocahontas Parkway’s Operations Director Antonio Moreno.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 17 DAYS AGO