UPDATE: 52-Year-Old Man Killed In Triple Morris County Crash With Box Truck

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
Intersection of Shunpike Road and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 52-year-old man was killed in a triple-car crash involving a box truck in Morris County early Monday, authorities confirmed.

The man was behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler heading south on Shunpike Road in Chatham Township when he was struck by a Nissan Rouge heading west near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue around 11:30 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The Wrangler then hit a box truck that was parked on the opposite side of the intersection, Carroll said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending family notification, authorities said.

Shunpike Road and Watchung Avenue near Lafayette Avenue was temporarily closed for the investigation, police said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Chatham Township Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Chatham Township Police Department at 973-377-0100.

