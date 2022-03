Time flies when you're having... It's been two years since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Amarillo. We've been through some serious up's and down's since then. Two years ago, we were locked down in our homes. All the businesses and offices had closed their doors and said, "sorry, we're closed". Getting food from restaurants that opened up for takeout became "the thing" because it was the only semblance of normal life we could find.

