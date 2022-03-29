ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

7 small decorating tricks to get your house ready for spring

By Sarah Yang, Tribune Content Agency
Sioux City Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring cleaning might get all of the attention, but there’s definitely something to be said for spring decorating. Take your cue from the changing weather to make some season-appropriate swaps to your decor as well and you’ll end up with a fresh new look for spring. 1....

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
Grazia

Aldi's Sell-Out Rattan Garden Furniture Is Back Just In Time For Spring

The famous Aldi Online Garden Store is well and truly making a comeback-with-a-bang - allowing customers who previously missed out to have another chance at getting their hands on the sell-out furniture, dining sets and yes, hanging egg chairs. If you follow their Specialbuys, then you may remember the Rattan...
HOME & GARDEN
NewsTimes

Spring Forward Into Action With These 25 Decluttering Hacks

The transition out of winter and into warmer temperatures reminds us of tulips, clocks “springing” forward and walks in the park. But beyond nature coming into bloom, spring is also ubiquitous with cleaning. We’ve all been reminded of spring rituals related to our homes including decluttering, dusting all the places we typically overlook and deep cleaning everything from our kitchens to our bathrooms.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. “Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic,” says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. “We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Pastel Colors#Art#Bright Bazaar
Real Simple

I Used This Microfiber Mop to Clean My Walls, Too—and Was Surprised by How Much Dust It Picked Up

I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old. Filled with creaks and character, the apartment is exactly what I'd dreamt my 20-something apartment would look like. However, the combination of an old building with brick accent walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and ill-fitting doors that lead to an outdoor balcony adds up to a living space that's swirling with dust. Even with regular dusting, vacuuming, and running an air purifier, the problem persists. But I recently received a sample of this popular microfiber mop from Turbo, and it has become my new cleaning go-to for dusting and mopping my home—in the most unexpected way, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
BHG

Pick the Perfect Paint Color for Every Room with These 6 Must-Know Tips

The most arduous process in painting your home might just be selecting a color. Sure, removing wallpaper or trying to give a dark ceiling a white paint job can be difficult. But mind-numbingly stressful? Typically not. Now add multiple rooms to your paint color to-do list and you have your work set out for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Real Simple

This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Feeling like your backyard patio is lacking personality? Then it's definitely time for a refresh ahead of spring. Whether you're in need of updated patio furniture, outdoor entertainment essentials for the family, or just a few decorative items to make your space feel like a tropical resort, Amazon is the best place to shop affordable finds that fit your style. In fact, there's a hidden storefront dedicated to making your patio feel like a relaxing escape.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

11 Martha Stewart Products That Are Guaranteed to Brighten Up Your Home for Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The days are longer, the weather is getting warmer, and flowers are beginning to sprout up from the earth—spring is officially here. Come out of winter and into this blooming, beautiful season by celebrating all the colors it naturally brings. Whether you'd like to infuse your home with garden-worthy greens, sunny yellows, or straight-from-the-sky blues, must-have products from Martha Stewart's collections will help you do just that.
HOME & GARDEN
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
People

Amazon Has an Abundance of Spring Home Decor for Under $50 — Here's What to Shop

Bring out the pastel colors, floral prints, and Easter decorations — spring is upon us!. Anyone who likes to seasonally decorate knows how those costs can add up, but luckily, Amazon has affordable finds that are tasteful and stylish. Plus, they can be used year after year. And spoiler: Seasonal decor doesn't have to mean bunny prints and things that say "spring" surrounded by cartoon-like flowers!
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy