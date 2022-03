Aditi Kinkhabwala with her thoughts on how the market for Baker Mayfield is slim to none. Could the Browns have handled Baker's exit better? How will Watson improve the offense when he's available? Thoughts on OBJ and Landry returning to the Browns.

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!