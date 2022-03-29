ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks to Repairs and Renos, This Midwest Family Farmhouse Got a New Life

By Alison Goldman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Name: Jessica Youngquist and...

Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Your Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent

Whether you’re looking to sell your home or you’d just like to brighten it up, you may be wondering which color (or more realistically, which shade of white) to paint your ceilings. It can be a mind-boggling question — especially if you have a hard time telling the difference between cloud white and decorator’s white — so I talked to a few experts to help you figure out how to decide whether to paint your ceilings, and which color will work best in your home. Here, Seattle real estate agent Katie Melton and her client, recent homebuyer and avid home decorator Jenna Somers, offer their advice.
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
mansionglobal.com

Just North of New York City, Home in ‘Magical Location’ Offers Lavish Island Living

This 1917 Mediterranean-style house is on its own little island in Premium Point, a private and guard-gated enclave that’s just 17 miles north of Manhattan. “It’s just a magnificent, magical location, surrounded by water,” said listing agent Margaret Grasso, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties. “The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular.”
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
