ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bayer has 29 bln reasons to say bye-bye to CEO

By Ed Cropley
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJDCI_0esxDaft00

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Werner Baumann’s days at the helm of Bayer (BAYGn.DE) are numbered. Under his watch, the 61 billion euro pharmaceuticals-to-agrochemicals group has handed shareholders a total return of minus 25%, mainly due to the toxic side-effects of Baumann’s $62.5 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018. It’s time for a strategic rethink.

Investors, who will decide whether to keep Baumann in his role at a shareholder meeting in April, could have lost patience years ago. Having overpaid for Monsanto, Bayer lost more than 30 billion euros of market value in 2019 due to lawsuits from thousands of Americans who said that the U.S. firm’s Roundup weedkiller gave them cancer. A partial settlement in 2020 for a relatively modest $10 billion should thus have been a source of relief. Yet Bayer’s market value remains 32 billion euros below its pre-cancer litigation levels.

That points to deeper problems. Bayer’s Crop Science division, which makes seeds and pesticides, is likely to grow its top line 9% over the next three years, according to Refinitiv forecasts, helped by rising wheat prices due to the war in Ukraine. But that’s weedier than U.S. rival Corteva (CTVA.N), which is looking at 15% growth. And the group’s pharmaceutical division is facing the loss of up to 40% of its sales from expiring drug patents in coming years. Revenue growth is set to decline from 5% this year to less than 2% in 2025, according to Refinitiv forecasts.

The poor performance – in the last four years, Bayer shares have lagged Germany’s DAX benchmark by 45% – suggests minimal merit in keeping pharma and farming in the same barn. And the financial logic of a breakup looks compelling. The drug unit might be worth 62 billion euros on a 10 times 2022 EBITDA multiple, a discount to the sector due to its weak pipeline. On an 11 times multiple – a slight discount to Corteva – the crop sciences division could be valued at 63 billion euros. Add in 13 billion euros for its Reckitt-like (RKT.L) consumer healthcare unit, and Bayer’s enterprise value would be 138 billion euros. Take off 39 billion euros of net debt and pension liabilities, and 9 billion euros to settle Roundup claims, and its equity could be worth 90 billion euros, 29 billion euros more than its current value.

Baumann argues that keeping crop protection and drugs together will ensure Bayer’s business remains vital. The pandemic and war in Ukraine have arguably reinforced that point. Yet a breakup would create value, and give Bayer’s individual bits more focus. As the principal architect of the Monsanto deal, Baumann is hardly the right person to lead it. Waiting four years for a mega-merger to bear fruit is long enough. Bayer needs to start ploughing separate furrows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pdwY_0esxDaft00
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Follow @edwardcropley on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Singapore state investor Temasek is pushing for the removal of Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann, Bloomberg reported on March 26.

- Citing unnamed sources, the news agency said that Temasek had “long-standing concerns” about the operating performance of the German pharmaceutical and agrochemicals group, in which it held a 4% stake around the time the Monsanto deal closed in 2018.

- Temasek was also concerned about a lack of succession-planning at the company, Bloomberg said. Temasek and Bayer declined to comment. Bayer’s next annual general meeting is on April 29.

- Bayer shares rose as much as 3.5% on March 28 before falling back to be up 0.8% by 1400 GMT, against a 1.2% gain for Germany’s benchmark DAX index.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

383K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reuters

UniCredit CEO's pay draws fresh criticism from investor advisers

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Leading investor advisory firms have again raised concerns over the salary of UniCredit (CRDI.MI) CEO Andrea Orcel, with one recommending for a second straight year shareholders vote against his pay. Orcel, former head of investment banking at Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S), narrowly dodged an investor...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. insurer AIG's life and retirement unit files for IPO

(Reuters) -The holding company of U.S. insurer American International Group Inc’s life and retirement business, SAFG Retirement Services Inc, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday. In the filing, SAFG reported total revenue of $23.39 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, up 55%....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsanto#Drugs#Pharmaceuticals#Reuters Breakingviews#Americans#Crop Science#Corteva
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as investors keep watch over bond spreads

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Wednesday morning, with investors keeping an eye on the spreads between bonds, after the 5-year and 30-year rates flipped at the start of the week. The yield on the 5-year Treasury moved down about 4 basis points to 2.442% in afternoon trading, while...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Terminix sale to Rentokil gets U.S. antitrust approval

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Rentokil announced that the companies received U.S. antitrust approval for Terminix's sale to Rentokil. TMX share rose 6% in premarket trading. Terminix (TMX) and Rentokil announced that the HSR waiting period for the deal had expired, according to a statement. The parties remain on track for close within the second half of the year and a targeting a close towards the end of Q3. The companies amended the end date of the deal to Dec. 31 from Sept. 13.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Kinross Gold in talks to sell Russian mine to Fortiana - WSJ

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp is in talks to sell its Arctic Russian mine to investment firm Fortiana Holdings Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The miner on Tuesday said it was in talks for a potential sale of its...
METAL MINING
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Will Stock Market Rally Continue? Morgan Stanley Weighs In.

Stocks rose sharply last week, with the S&P 500 index climbing 6.2%, its strongest gain since November 2020. The ascent came even as the Federal Reserve on Tuesday raised interest rates. But Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Michael Wilson, don’t expect it to last. The economic recovery looks long in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Micron says near-term output safe from Ukraine supply hit, costs to rise

March 29 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) said it expects no impact on near-term production from component shortages driven by the Ukraine crisis, but costs are expected to rise. Ukraine's two leading neon suppliers, which produce about half the world's supply of the key chip-making ingredient, have halted...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil up 3% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained about 3% on Wednesday as another U.S. crude stock drawdown indicated tight supplies and investors worried about new Western sanctions against Moscow with Russian forces continuing to bomb the outskirts of Ukraine's capital. On Tuesday, Russia promised to scale down operations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australian businesses commit to $38 bln new UK investment, Britain says

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Australian businesses have committed to investing 28.5 billion pounds ($37.5 billion) in sectors such as infrastructure and clean energy in Britain, the British government said following a UK-Australia investment roundtable. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with 10 Australian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

H&M seen posting first-quarter profit, Russia clouds outlook

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M (HMb.ST) is seen swinging back to profit in its December-February quarter as pandemic effects ease, though the closure of its Russian stores and the economic fallout from war in Ukraine has made the company's outlook more uncertain. Analysts polled by Refinitiv on average...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Belarus will allow companies to export potash fertiliser -Tass

March 30 (Reuters) - Belarus will allow companies to export potash fertiliser in response to Western sanctions, Tass news agency said on Wednesday, citing a government decision. It did not give details. State-owned Belaruskali is one of the world’s largest producers of potash. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

383K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy